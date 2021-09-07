CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, IL

Panthers Rain On Toppers Home Debut

By Ron Deabenderfer
thejournal-news.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf a fan is lucky, sometimes the mood that often comes with a humid, wet, no sunshine day can be lifted by attending a high school football game in which the drama about who will win lasts long enough to dispel the mental clouds. That was not the case for Hillsboro fans who ventured to Sawyer Field Saturday afternoon, Sept. 4, when the visiting Pana Panthers took whatever happiness the contest generated back to Christian County by blitzing the Toppers, 42-7.

