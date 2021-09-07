Reporter #1: Welcome To Portland Cody. Tell Me Mr. Zeller, Why Did You Decide To Sign With Portland? Cody Zeller: I’ll Answer That Question In Two Words, The Fans! They Are….

Probably the most loyal group of people in the entire NBA. I know for me personally, whenever I looked at the upcoming schedule all those years I was with the Hornets I couldn’t wait to play against the Trail Blazers just to be able to feel the energy of the crowd. I mean from the time the players come out of the tunnel for warmups until they head back down it when the last buzzer goes off the Moda Center is like a live wire. So you might say now that I am officially here, and part of this great team led by Damian, I am finally living my dream.