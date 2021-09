BEDFORD – An 18-hole golf scramble will be held this Sunday, September 12th at the Stone Crest Golf Course. Check-in is at 12:00 p.m. with a shotgun start at 1:00 p.m. Proceeds will benefit Agape Kids House, an emergency temporary home for foster children to come to, while DCS finds placement for them. Agape House also offers a Foster Closet and is attempting to add other services.