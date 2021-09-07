CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings hope family reunion on defense sparks resurgence

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article9-7-21 EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have been trying to keep their window for championship contention pried open as long as possible. They’re committed for at least another season to lean on many of the same standouts they’ve had on defense for years. They even turned the clock back by bringing back a bunch of former players. Defensive ends Everson Griffen and Stephen Weatherly, defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson and cornerback Mackensie Alexander all re-signed with the Vikings this season. The 2018 team that all four of these returners were together on ranked fourth in the league in yards allowed and ninth in points.

