Correction to: Quantitative comparison of PD-L1 IHC assays against NIST standard reference material 1934

By Seshi R. Sompuram
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. In Fig. 3D, the word “SP263” in the label should be “SP142”. Readers will realize the error because the adjacent number (“LOD 974”) corresponds to the SP142 test from Fig. 2, not SP263. This change on the figure label does not require any changes in the figure legend. The revised Fig. 3 can be found below. The authors apologize for the typographical error. The original article has been corrected.

www.nature.com

