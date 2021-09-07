CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday morning weather forecast

By Joanne Feldman
fox5atlanta.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe small showers Tuesday morning are a sign of what is going to be coming up for the rest of the day. The humidity is back in full force and more rain will be in the mix as the day goes by.

www.fox5atlanta.com

WLFI.com

September 14, 1:30 PM Weather Forecast Update

It was an unusually warm morning with lows over much of the area at 70-74. The typical cool spot, Cass County Airport, dropped to 66. As of 1:30 p.m., temperatures are 86-90 with dew points 66-70. Heat indices are running 89-96. Winds are southwest at 15-28 mph. There is a...
CASS COUNTY, IN
WOWT

Mallory’s Forecast - Clearing and cooler Tuesday night! Pleasant weather Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been a mostly cloudy and cooler Tuesday behind an overnight cold front. Showers have been primarily to the north and to the south of the Omaha Metro today, but most high temperatures have stayed in the 70s across the entire WOWT viewing area. We’ll hold the chance for a spotty shower early Tuesday evening; otherwise, clouds decrease overnight with lows dropping into the 50s. A few areas of patchy fog are possible.
OMAHA, NE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bent by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Bent A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BENT COUNTY At 701 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles south of Las Animas, or 16 miles east of North La Junta, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Bent County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BENT COUNTY, CO
yourcentralvalley.com

Tuesday Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast

Expect hazy skies off and on for the next few days and nights. High temperatures will be trending downward this week. We’ll be seasonable by this weekend, then below average into early next week.
WWLP 22News

Morning Video Forecast

Generally the morning is going to be pretty quiet. At the very most some spotty drizzle or sprinkles. Skies today will be partly to mostly cloudy. The threat for thunderstorms starts after 5 p.m.
fox5atlanta.com

Wednesday morning weather forecast

While what's left of Nicholas lingers over Louisiana today, tropical moisture streaming across the southeast will result in mostly cloudy skies and occasional showers today. This will keep many temperatures stuck in the 70s this afternoon.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bent by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Bent A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL OTERO AND SOUTHWESTERN BENT COUNTIES At 640 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Las Animas, or 15 miles east of North La Junta, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include John Martin Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BENT COUNTY, CO

