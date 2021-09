Leicester City supporters are sure to love this quote from new wing signing Ademola Lookman, whose intentions are exactly what’s needed in the team. Lookman was not all Foxes supporters’ first-choice of incoming winger; those discontented Blue Army members made their thoughts clear on Twitter, as usual. While it is perfectly fine to be unhappy that your No.1 selection for Leicester to sign was not acquired – I have never, and will never, understand how an athlete of the blatant quality of the new Fox can be judged before he has even kicked a ball for his current outfit.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO