Howard: Gloria Richardson: What else don’t we know?

FLOWER MOUND, TX — September 8, 2021 — The meaning of truth has been debated by philosophers and religious scholars for thousands of years. Dictionaries define truth as that which is in accordance with reality. Among other definitions are, “that which can be verified or corroborated,” or “truth, unlike opinions, is not open to debate.” Yet, it seems like every news story must be carefully scrutinized and debated because people have come to realize the lack of objectivity in the media. It should come as no surprise that the so-called “mainstream media” is overwhelmingly liberal in their coverage. (Yes, I know they call themselves “progressives” these days, but that’s only because the term “liberal” became a pejorative after the disastrous Jimmy Carter presidency, which ushered in the conservatism of President Reagan.)

RELIGION ・ 6 DAYS AGO