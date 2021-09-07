CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, IA

Fatal Floyd Co. Crash

 8 days ago

A crash in Floyd County has claimed the lives of two Mason City residents, according to KIMT. Authorities say a 2012 Ford Edge driven by 28 year old Casey Lindahl of Charles City crossed the centerline near the intersection of Underwood Avenue and 140th St near Colwell. Lindahl struck a vehicle carrying 77 year old Chris Andersen and 76 year old Anita Andersen. Both Andersen’s were killed in the crash. The lives of Lindahl and a three year old passenger were saved by their seatbelts, according to authorities.

