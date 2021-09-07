CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Federer-backed shoemaker On aims for over $6 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zhHP3_0bodHJBX00
Jul 7, 2021; London, United Kingdom; Roger Federer (SUI) plays against Hubert Hurkacz (POL) in the quarter finals at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Sept 7 (Reuters) - On Holding AG (ONON.N), a shoemakerbacked by Swiss tennis star Roger Federer, is eyeing a valuation of more than $6 billion in a U.S. initial public offering (IPO), a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.

The IPO comes at a time when athletic gear, especially shoes, has been flying off the shelves at most retailers as COVID-induced gym closures push more people to take up running to keep themselves fit.

On was founded in 2010 by running enthusiasts Olivier Bernhard, David Allemann and Caspar Coppetti, with Federer investing an undisclosed sum in the company in 2019.

The 20-times Grand Slam winner teamed up with the company earlier this year to develop the Roger Pro tennis shoe.

On also makes a 100% recyclable brand of running shoes, called Cyclon, made from castor beans. The shoes are available only on a subscription basis and have to be returned to the company for new ones once they wear out.

The company, which is aiming to raise $622 million in the IPO, counts North America as its largest market, accounting for nearly 49% of its total sales, followed closely by Europe.

Reuters had reported in April that the shoemaker was targeting a listing in autumn that could fetch it a valuation of between $4 billion and $6 billion.

On's existing shareholders are offering around 5.66 million shares in the IPO. The company will not get any proceeds from the sale of those shares.

Goldman Sachs & Co, Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are among the underwriters for the offering. On plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ONON"

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Rao's pizza sauce parent Sovos Brands to raise up to $372.8 million in IPO at valuation of up to $1.6 billion

Sovos Brands Inc. , the company behind Rao's pizza sauces and noosa yogurt, set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 23.3 million shares, priced at $14 to $16 each. The company would raise $372.8 million at a valuation of $1.6 billion at the top of that range. JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs are lead underwriters on the deal with proceeds to be used to repay borrowings under its credit facilities and for general corporate purposes. The company had net income of $10.4 million in the 26 weeks to June 26, up from $9.1 million in the year-earlier period. Sales rose to $351.2 million from $261.4 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Clearwater Analytics targets nearly $4 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

(Adds details on offering, background) Sept 14 (Reuters) - Clearwater Analytics, an investment management software company backed by buyout firm Welsh Carson, is targeting an enterprise valuation of nearly $4 billion in its initial public offering in the United States, according to a regulatory filing here on Tuesday. Boise, Idaho-based...
SOFTWARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Federer
Person
J.p. Morgan
Reuters

Siemens-backed Thoughtworks valued at $6.4 billion in U.S. IPO

(Reuters) -Thoughtworks Holding Inc, a software consultancy company backed by Germany’s Siemens AG, said on Tuesday it priced its initial public offering (IPO) above its target range, valuing the firm at about $6.4 billion. The company said it sold 16.4 million shares at $21 per share. Other investors, including funds...
BUSINESS
bizwest.com

Sovos prices IPO, sets unicorn valuation

LOUISVILLE — Sovos Brands Inc., a formerly California-based food-brand company that recently planted its headquarters flag in Louisville, is going public with an initial stock offering that values the firm at more than $1.5 billion. BizWest presents Business Forum featuring Michael Dubin - founder and former CEO of the Dollar...
LOUISVILLE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#U S#Shoemaker#Swiss#Covid#Grand Slam#Cyclon#Goldman Sachs Co
pulse2.com

AMZN Stock: $4,250 Price Target By Goldman Sachs

The shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) have received a price target of $4,250 by Goldman Sachs. These are the details. The shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) have received a price target of $4,250 by Goldman Sachs. And Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan had initiated coverage of Amazon.com with a “Buy” rating.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Crypto Mining Firm Argo Heads to Nasdaq With IPO, Promising Valuation

London-based cryptocurrency mining firm Argo launched an IPO on Sept. 14 and the valuation is looking promising. Filing to go public in July, Argo was among other cryptocurrency mining firms aiming to go public. Just a few months after the filing, Argo is now headed to Nasdaq with its shares potentially raising $145 million.
MARKETS
sgbonline.com

Academy Sports’ Largest Shareholder KKR To Sell Off Its 20 Percent Stake

Academy Sports + Outdoors, Inc. reported that affiliates of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (KKR) are selling off its entire 18.65 million-share stake to the public. KKR acquired Academy Sports in a leveraged buyout in 2011. That stake, which would be valued at $852.85 million at Friday’s closing stock...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
newsbrig.com

Toast looks toward $18B valuation in upcoming IPO – News Brig

For a city perhaps best known internationally for its hard tech and biotech efforts, to see Toast not only rebound from its early-pandemic layoffs to a public debut, but to target a valuation closer to $20 billion than $10 billion, is a coup. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Toast, Restaurant-Software Firm, Outlines IPO; Valuation at $16.5B

Toast TOST on Monday outlined its initial public offering, which would value the restaurant-payment-software provider at $16.5 billion. It plans to sell 21.7 million Class A shares at $30 to $33 apiece. That would value the IPO at $652 million to $717 million. After the offering, the Boston company would...
SMALL BUSINESS
Benzinga

This Restaurant Software Provider Targets Over $16B Valuation In US IPO

Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST) aims for a valuation of over $16 billion in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO), based on the expected 499.3 million shares of Class A common stock and Class B common stock outstanding after this offering. The technology platform purpose-built for the restaurant community proposes selling...
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

Freshworks Aims to Go Public With $9B Valuation

The software-as-a-service (SaaS) firm Freshworks Inc. hopes to hit a nearly $9 billion valuation in its initial public offering (IPO). As Reuters reported on Monday (Sept. 13), Freshworks made that claim in a regulatory filing, saying that it would sell 28.5 million shares priced between $28 and $32, raising $912 million at the top end of the range.
STOCKS
Reuters

Mini-Salesforce puts mighty multiple in $9 bln IPO

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Marc Benioff’s $252 billion Salesforce.com (CRM.N) is a giant among giants. But the initial public offering of Freshworks, a much smaller software firm seeking a $9 billion market capitalization in an upcoming float, might be bigger in one way: its valuation. It shows how small things can pack a mighty punch.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

180K+
Followers
206K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy