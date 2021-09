Philippine Airlines is hoping to make a filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on 3 September (New York time), Cirium understands. An email sent to lessors at the end of August, the text of which was viewed by Cirium, states that while there are “still some logistical and other processes to be completed with the local banks and shareholders in the next day or two”, the airline is “anticipating” to make a filing on that date.

