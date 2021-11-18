Black Friday sports deals 2021: Best early discounts from Fitbit, Nike, Adidas, Garmin and more

With November in full swing, we’re counting down to the biggest shopping event of the year – Black Friday . The best time to save on everything from tech to fashion , toys , home appliances and more, the mammoth sale will see all of our favourite retailers slashing their prices, from Argos to Aldi .

Things are already hotting up, as this year, a number of retailers have kicked things off weeks in advance. Boots , Superdrug , AO , Currys , Very and Studio all began dropping deals in the first week of November, while Amazon was quick to join the party, joining the early sales on 8 November.

Some of our favourite sports and fitness brands such as Reebok , Under Armour and ellesse have already dropped early Black Friday deals too, while shoppers with an Adidas Creators Club membership can now save up to 50 per cent on footwear, clothing and accessories across the Adidas site – but don’t worry, as you can still sign up if you haven’t already.

The sign up itself is quite simple, and can be done either by downloading the Adidas app and creating a Creators Club profile, or registering via the brand’s website, giving members access to â€‹â€‹limited edition products and exclusive events and promotions, not least the countless pre Black Friday bargains already up for grabs.

To keep you up to date, we’ll be on the hunt for the best discounts, adding them to our guide as they happen.

Originally a one-day in-store event in the US to mark the beginning of the Christmas shopping season, Black Friday has now travelled across the Atlantic, becoming a weekend-long bonanza that concludes on Cyber Monday .

While Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your smartphone, TV or laptop , beyond tech the event also sees stellar discounts across sportswear and fitness equipment. Last year, participating retailers included Nike , JD Sports , Adidas , Sports Direct , Gymshark , Footlocker and more.

This year is set to be the biggest Black Friday yet, and IndyBest will be on hand throughout to curate a selection of the best savings and deals across the weekend – from trainers and running gear to gym equipment and fitness trackers .

Whether you’re just getting into cycling , training for a marathon , looking to kit out your home gym or want to build your winter workout wardrobe , you’re in the right place to bag a bargain. Consider us your personal shoppers – we’ve detailed everything you need to know about the shopping event, including what deals to expect and advice on how to navigate the sale.

The best early sports Black Friday deals

Hydrow rower: Was £2,295, now £1,795, Hydrow.co.uk

Touted by none other than Oprah herself, this slimline rower offers live training sessions and classes to transport you out onto the water – and with a saving of £500 to be had right now, there’s no better time to buy. When our writer reviewed the Hydro rower , they were impressed with the streaming content and “realistic action”, noting that “the rowing action is very smooth, and the webbed strap and foam handle contribute to the comfort factor, which means that you can just concentrate on what’s going on via the touchscreen and your own technique”.

Reebok GX50 cross trainer: Was £600, now £399.99, Amazon.co.uk

Save £200 on the GX50 trainer right now and transform your home workouts. There are 20 fitness programmes to choose between: everything from gentle exercise to a challenging mountain climb. The machine itself should also be light enough to move around the house and comes with two years’ parts and labour warranty.

Under Armour women’s UA seamless low long heather sports bra: Was £30, now £18.97, Underarmour.co.uk

This skinny-strapped, soft-knit style from Under Armour proves support doesn’t have to mean comprising on style. Although intended for low-impact activities – think yoga or pilates – it’s said to deliver strategic support where you need it, while also adding shape, if you wish to, with removable cups. As any bra wearer can attest to, comfort is paramount, and thankfully this stretchy design is ventilated to keep you cool, wicking away sweat as you workout. In a flattering cut and refreshing pop of turquoise, it’s now on sale with more than 36 per cent off.

Girlfriend Collective paloma sports bra: Was £35, now £24.50, Libertylondon.com

Earning a spot in our round-up of the best sportswear brands thanks to its inclusive, eco-friendly design approach, its easy to see why Seattle-based start-up the Girlfriend Collective has gained a cult following as of late. Case in point is this simple yet stylish pop of pink – a full-coverage offering made up of recycled water bottles. Perfect for medium-intensity workouts, from pilates to power walks, the stretchy fabric is said to keep sweat at bay for cooler, more comfortable sessions, and with 30 per cent off right now, we think sustainability never looked better.

Alpkit women’s duel swim run wetsuit: Was £129.99, now £99.99, Alpkit.com

For running, swimming and all-round adventuring, make waves in this insulated, flexible second skin, which is now less than £100. Durable and competition-ready, with thin hip panels for extra freedom of movement, the reflective style also boasts ample buoyancy, a front zip for speedy changing, and even has back pockets for stashing a few supplies. Built to stand up to wear and tear while slipping from land to sea, this is great investment for any athlete’s wardrobe. We’ve recommended this British brand for outdoor kit before, including in our bikepacking and camping mat round-ups.

Ellesse DEM slackers swim shorts green: Was £25, now £13, Ellesse.com

This shock of mint green from ellesse couldn’t be more fun in the sun, and we’re here for it. Whether you’re already prepping your holiday wardrobe or want to make a splash at the pool, there’s no better time to buy. Offering up to 50 per cent off right now across everything from jackets and jumpers to swimwear and trainers, ellesse has slashed the price of these mens’ swim shorts by £12. Said to be comfortable and easy to adjust and fit, thanks to the elasticated drawcord waistband, there are two pockets for your poolside essentials, too.

Mountain Warehouse quest women’s trousers: Was £19.99, now £13.99, Amazon.co.uk

Nail the outdoorsy aesthetic with these smart but functional walking strides, available in khaki, grey, navy and black (depending on the length you go for). Perfect for bracing the gloriously unpredictable British weather, the quick-drying fabric is also breathable enough to let sweat pass through, keeping you fresh if the sun decides to shows its face. They also feature factor 50+ sun protection, which is important not just on those elusive sunny days but all year round. And with 30 per cent off right now, there’s no better time to buy.

FitBeast foam roller 2 in 1 4 piece set: Was £29.99, now £19.11, Amazon.co.uk

Whether you’re looking to relieve tension after an intensive training session or increase blood circulation and remove toxins post yoga class, this 2-in-1 set has got you covered. Designed to give tight, sore muscles some extra TLC, the set includes two free massage balls for targeting smaller areas – think feet and shoulders – as well as two foam rollers for larger areas. And with 36 per cent off right now, what’s not to love?

Under Armour men’s UA training stretch 7in shorts: Was £30, now £21, Underarmour.co.uk

Built with movement in mind, these understated performance shorts from Under Armour are now just £18 – that’s a massive saving of 30 per cent. Combining super-stretchiness with a hem designed specifically to stay out of your way while you work out, they’re said to wick away sweat and feature handy pockets too. Perfect for lounging around the house or throwing on before heading to the gym, these are great athleisure staple at an impressive price.

Mitre attack match netball, new version: Was £14.34, now £10.46, Amazon.co.uk

With its eye-catching, fun design, keeping your eye on the ball will be easy thanks to this ultra-bright offering from Mitre. Whether you’re practising your pivot or training as a team, upgrade your session with the instantly recognisable Mitre pattern and grippy surface, which is perfect for all conditions. It’s important to note though that the ball needs to be inflated after you buy, but with 27 per cent off right now, this is a real steal.

Adidas don’t rest alphaskin bra: Was £22.95, now £12.62, Adidas.co.uk

Adidas’s early Black Friday deals have officially landed, awarding shoppers with an Adidas membership up to 50 per cent off across its sportswear, footwear and fitness accessories – but don’t worry if you didn’t get the memo, as there’s still time to sign up for countless exclusive deals ahead of the big event. Case in point is this sleek, compression-fit sports bra for just £12.62, which is made using moisture-absorbing materials to keep you feeling fresh, and recycled polyester, meaning a more sustainable workout.

Reebok lux high-rise perform leggings: Was £50, now £25, Reebok.co.uk

Whether you’re off to a spin class or are power-walking straight into the weekend, a supportive pair of leggings is the athleisure staple. With their high rise, curve-hugging waist, this pair is made of compression fabric – which is said to offer a supportive feel – and, because of the stylish mesh panelling and sweat-wicking properties, they will keep you cool and comfortable even during high-intensity workouts. If that wasn’t enough to sway you, Reebok has slashed the price by 40 per cent.

Nike crop logo vest top in pink: Was £26.95, now £14.40, Asos.com

Stylish gymgoers, rejoice – Asos is now offering 46 per cent off this pastel-hued, high-neck Nike number, as part of its pre Black Friday sales. Boasting four-way stretch for easy movement, the slim-fit style is said to wick away sweat to keep you fresh, while the eye-catching pop of pink and classic Nike branding could spruce up any activewear collection. At almost half price, how could you say no?

New Balance men’s 574V2 sneaker: Was £75, now £32.16, Amazon.co.uk

Originally designed as a trail-running shoe, the 574s are a flexible, comfortable and lightweight option for anyone who wants to bring some style to their workout. With a range of colours to choose from, and sizes stretching from a UK3.5 to a UK17.5 wide, this is a shoe that will suit almost anyone. Amazon is currently offering discounts across all the available styles and sizes, up to a whopping 55 per cent off for the size 3s in black. We also recommended these trainers in our round-up of the best running shoes for kids .

Garmin forerunner 645 music GPS running watch: Was £349.99, now £179.99, Very.co.uk

Perfect for runners who prefer to leave their phone and wallet at home, the Garmin forerunner 645 has storage for 500 songs, Bluetooth connectivity and contactless payment built in, freeing up your pockets while you exercise. The usual health sensors track everything from heart rate and cadence, while GPS tracks your location and pace. While this particular model didn’t make it into our list of the best running watches , two similar Garmin forerunners did.

Reebok essentials grip bag: Was £30, now £15, Reebok.co.uk

If your trusty gym bag – or tote-turned-gym bag – is on its last legs, look no further than this model from Reebok. Boasting 33l of storage space, organised exercisers will love the array of pockets, including front, back and breathable mesh options. The adjustable strap and carry handles are designed to make it easy to sling over your shoulder or grab and go if you’re in a rush – also great for the not-so-organised gym-goers among us. Now half price, it’s the time to buy.

Adidas H.RDY training shorts in tech indigo: Was £37.95, now £18, Asos.com

Effortlessly cool yet functional, Adidas’s range is a mainstay in any gym goer’s wardrobe, and these stretchy, mid-rise shorts are now less than half price. Featuring sweat-wicking material and the brand’s very own HEAT.RDY technology, they’re designed to encourage airflow and keep you cool, while the elasticated waist and side zip pockets add an extra level of practicality. For less than £20, you can’t go wrong.

Peloton bike plus: Was £2,295, now £1,995, Onepeloton.co.uk

When it comes to Peloton, stellar deals are hard to come by – but the price of the brand’s bike+ has now been slashed by £300. Featuring in our review of the best exercise bikes , our tester appreciated its large screen size, “so you can feel more involved in whatever class you’ve decided on”, while the boosted surround sound offered “ear munching volume and clarity”. They also loved the exercise classes, which are “high in quality and intensity”, and the upbeat instructors provide “the perfect amount of motivation needed”.

Reebok speed breeze 2.0 shoes: Was £44.95, now £22.48, Reebok.co.uk

Comfortable, durable and cushioned kicks are a must if you’re looking to beat that PB – and it can’t hurt if they look the part, too. Ticking all the boxes, these sleek, lightweight runners from Reebok are said to keep sweat at bay while you turn up the heat, all thanks to their breathable mesh upper. The rubber heel pads are designed to stand the test of time, too, plus they have a plush feel and cushioning underfoot. They’re now up for grabs for less than half price.

Garmin fÄ“nix 6 pro: Was £649.99, now £479.99, Amazon.co.uk

As far as smartwatches for enhancing your workout go, Garmin is up there with the top brands, so you’re in good hands with its fÄ“nix 6 pro. In fact, we rated a similar model, the Garmin fÄ“nix 6 pro solar, as our best buy in our smartwatches for outdoor sports review, with our tester saying it was a “seriously useful tool for hiking and outdoor navigation as well as sport” thanks to it’s “large screen and reliable mapping technology”. With this sophisticated wearable, you can also track your heart rate and pulse, while training features help you to pace your workout.

Renpho massage gun: Was £119.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

Treat sore muscles to some TLC with this compact and lightweight tool from Renpho, which currently has 17 per cent off. Boasting five speeds and an ergonomic design, which means you can hold it in one hand and operate it with just one button, it’s no wonder the deep tissue massage tool made it into our best massage guns review Our tester said: “This is the perfect device for occasional use, or if you want to test out how well a massage device aids your recovery before splashing out on a higher end model.”

Garmin edge 130 plus GPS bike computer, black: Was £219.99, now £119.40, Amazon.co.uk

A bestseller on Amazon and one of our favourite cycling GPS computers , this Garmin edge 130 plus computer is reduced by £100 right now. In our review of the device, our tester said: “Not everyone wants a complicated computer with all the bells and whistles – if you’re after something simple, the 130 plus is great value.” With its 1.8in screen and small and simple design, it won’t take up too much space on your bars while its ANT+ and Bluetooth connectivity lets you view all your important data while riding. “There’s also the ClimbPro found in more expensive Garmin units and breadcrumb navigation so you can follow routes,” added our reviewer.

Berghaus logo shorts in black: Was £70, now £24.50, Asos.com

Berghaus’s products offer the perfect combination of functionality and style, and this chic, lightweight pair of shorts is no exception. Cinch in at the waist using the built-in belt and keep valuables safe thanks to the handy pockets, while the leg slits and branded detailing won’t look too shabby either. Now with a whopping 65 per cent off, we suggest adding a pair to your basket sharpish.

Under Armour women’s UA tech tank: Was £22, now £15.40, Underarmour.co.uk

To help you beat the Black Friday crowds, Under Armour is already offering up to 30 per cent off a number of items, like this simple black tank from its UA Tech collection. A light and breezy option to throw on before a more intense gym session, it’s quick drying and, according to Under Armour, super soft, so it will feel as good as it looks.

Fitbit versa 2 with Amazon Alexa: Was £159, now £99, Currys.co.uk

A cult favourite among gym-goers, runners, and cyclists, Fitbit is a go-to brand for fitness trackers, and Currys is currently offering a saving of £60 on the versa 2 device. When our writer reviewed the wearable for our round-up of the best fitness trackers , they praised it as a great alternative to the Apple Watch if you don’t have an iPhone. “It works similarly to the Fitbit charge 3, including a similar range of workouts, but has a large, colour screen,” they said, adding that the “sleep tracking is more detailed, recognising REM sleep as well as light and deep.”

Camelbak hydrobak light hydration pack, fired brick/koi: Was £50, now £33.50, Amazon.co.uk

For running, hiking and adventuring, swap your water bottle for this hands-free hydration pack and you could save a refreshing £16.50. Now reduced by 33 per cent, it features handy adjustable straps and a back panel for added ventilation, while the reflective design can give peace of mind as the winter nights draw in. Although we haven’t tested this particular backpack, we’re already fans of the brand, which featured in our review of the best packs for running .

Under Armour hg armour printed women’s legging: Was £55, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

Make a statement in the park or gym with these Under Armour printed leggings, currently reduced by more than 60 per cent courtesy of Amazon. Ultra-tight with a second skin fit, the lightweight fabric is breathable and wicks away sweat, while its four-way stretch allows for freer movement when you’re working out.

Mountain Warehouse adventurer womens hiking waterproof boots: Was £59.99, now £24.49, Amazon.co.uk

With just over 59 per cent off, these Mountain Warehouse women’s hiking boots are a steal. Waterproof with added traction on the sole for sturdy grip and stability, the pair also have a mesh lining for improved breathability while the cushioned footbed has moulded foam that supports your foot while hiking. We reviewed a similar Mountain Warehouse pair in our round-up of the best women’s hiking shoes , with our tester praising them as a great entry level pair if “you’re looking to take the quality or quantity of your weekly rambles up a notch.”

Speedo women’s boom logo splice muscleback swimsuit: Was £35, now £18.92, Amazon.co.uk

Make a splash in this eye-catching number from swim favourite, Speedo, which is now reduced by almost 46 per cent. Quick-drying and with a flexible muscleback design, you can power through the pool in comfort and style, while the Endurance+ fabric makes this suit a particularly good choice for water babies who take the lanes on a regular basis.

Adidas adicolor 3 stripes t-shirt in cotton: Was £25, now £15, Laredoute.co.uk

Just as at home while worn in the gym as it would be on a chilled out Sunday, you can save 40 per cent on this beige Adidas originals T. Another of the brand’s sustainable offerings, the classic crewneck is made using cotton that supports sustainable cotton farming, all part of the brand’s effort to stamp out plastic waste.

Everlast boxing 12oz pro style elite training glove, black: Was £29.99, now £19.99, Very.co.uk

In a knockout deal from Very , you can save a tenner on this smart pair of gloves from boxing heavyweight Everlast , now just £19.99. Whether you’re planning on using them for sparring, heavy bag work or pad and mitt training, these are designed to keep hands cool and comfortable, thanks to temperature regulating materials, while also minimising the chance of injury. Everlasts’ very own Everfresh technology is also said to keep your new mitts smelling fresh, too.

Echelon rower: Was £1,199 now £949, Echelonfit.uk

Looking to supercharge your fitness regime from home? Enter this Echelon rower which took the top spot in our guide to the best rowing machines . Its USP is that it can be folded for easy storage, and it has a “huge library of connected content”, that “will stop your investment from gathering dust”. Our writer praised it for being “a joy to row” and an “excellent choice for beginner, intermediate, and advanced rowers alike”. The deal not only includes a discount on the machine, you’ll also get 30 days membership included. A no-brainer.

Nike one duffel bag, black: Was £45, now £30, Very.co.uk

If you bag this training hold-all now, you can save £15. Featuring a main compartment and outer mesh to fit all your fitness bits and bobs –including a yoga mat if you’re that way inclined – it also comes with two smaller handles and a removable crossbody strap. And, thanks to vented pockets inside, sweaty post-workout attire can be kept separate from the rest of your kit.

Nike training everyday max cushioned ankle socks, black: Was £13, now £8, Very.co.uk

Thanks to Very’s early Black Friday sale, you can nab these Nike cushioned ankle socks with a 30 per cent discount. Designed to provide maximum cushioning on impact, these sleek socks should provide an extra level of comfort while you pound the pavement or treadmill, while the reinforced heel and toe mean they’re built to last.

Reebok GB40S one series exercise bike: Was £349.99, now £249.99, Very.co.uk

Very has slashed the price of this exercise bike by £100, just one of the retailer’s stellar early deals on Reebok sports and fitness kit. As fans of the brand’s indoor cycle machines, we featured a similar model in our review of the best exercise bikes – our tester noted the 32 levels of resistance, something this model also offers. Plus, you can also track your workout thanks to the LCD screen displaying everything from calories burned to distance travelled. Other standout features include the handy water bottle holder and 12 pre-set cycling programmes to keep you focused while you push for the burn.

Huawei watch 3 active, black, 46 mm: Was £349, now £279.99, Currys.co.uk

Track your progress and be well on your way to achieving your fitness goals with this Huawei sports watch. You can monitor your heart rate, steps and more when running and cycling, as well as during swimming thanks to the wearable’s water resistance. The built-in eSIM lets you stay connected over 4G meaning you can make calls, receive messages and enable voice assistance, or simply connect your smartphone via Bluetooth. With more than 100 workouts available to access, this watch should help you push yourself to new levels. Plus, there’s no need for regular charging as the brand claims the battery life lasts up to two weeks.

ASICS men’s gel-pulse 9 running shoes: Was £100, now £54.99, Amazon.co.uk

Looking to upgrade your workout gear for winter? Well you’re in luck as these Asics men’s running shoes are half price right now. Designed with comfort and cushioning in mind, the pair offer more support while you run and contain the brand’s shock absorbing gel, as well as a sockliner with anti-microbial properties that help to keep feet healthy.

Garmin swim 2 GPS swimming smartwatch, slate grey: Was £219.99, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

Enhance your workouts with Garmin’s GPS smartwatch that’s currently reduced by 32 per cent. Designed specially for swimming, the wearable monitors your heart rate during underwater activity, as well as recording distance, pace and stroke count. Once paired with your compatible smartphone, you can also share your progress with peers in the Garmin Connect online community and beyond swimming, it can track cardio – making it great for all-day wear and tracking your fitness goals.

Nike air max VG-R, black: Was £90, now from £60, Very.co.uk

Believe it or not, these sleek sneaks were inspired by GT race cars, with a breathable mesh upper and cushioned heels for an extra level of comfort. Originally built for performance running, the rubber soles are designed to give you grip while training or racing. With over 30 per cent off right now, we’d suggest sprinting, not walking, if you want a pair for yourself.

Bryton rider 750E GPS cycle computer: Was £229.99, now £174.99, Amazon.co.uk

From a colour screen to voice control, it looks like there’s a lot to love about this Bryton cycling computer – and it could be yours right now for 25 per cent off. While we haven’t tested this exact model, we’re confident that this is worth your hard-earned cash. That’s because, in our round-up of the best cycling computers , our reviewer raved about a similar model from the brand, the Bryton rider 750T. They said that “the navigation worked really well – even when we tried a bit of unscheduled rerouting to catch it out.”

What is Black Friday?

Originating in the US, Black Friday was originally a one-day in-store event taking place the day after Thanksgiving Day and marking the start of the Christmas shopping season.

Amazon first brought Black Friday to Britain in 2010, but it wasn’t until 2013 that the event gained momentum in the UK, when Asda introduced the first in-store event, which had people flocking to their nearest branch to take advantage of the discounts. Its huge success led to many other retailers introducing both in-store and online deals.

What’s the history of Black Friday?

Black Friday shopping dates back to 1952, when retailers in Philadelphia discounted products to mark the beginning of the festive season. Later uses of the term in the 1960s saw the police referring to “Black Friday” when describing the chaotic traffic congestion the day after Thanksgiving.

The event gained international attention in the Noughties when coverage captured US shoppers raiding the shelves for discounted TVs , toys and tech . Retail giant Amazon was the first to bring Black Friday to the UK in 2010, followed by Asda in 2013.

When is Black Friday 2021?

The 2021 event falls on 26 November, with deals dropping throughout the whole weekend. It concludes on 29 November, which is also known as Cyber Monday .

In 2020, the landscape of Black Friday changed, with shoppers instead encouraged to stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic and shop the deals online. This meant most of the biggest discounts could be found via the web, and this is likely to be the same in 2021.

What is Cyber Monday?

The Monday following Black Friday has come to be known as Cyber Monday , and it is the last day of the sales. It’s named as such because pre-Christmas online shopping normally peaks on this day.

Some retailers continue to slash prices throughout the Monday, so it’s the perfect opportunity to bag a bargain if you missed out on anything over the weekend. It’s also the last mass sale event until January.

What’s the best way to get a Black Friday 2021 deal?

Throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday , the IndyBest team will be curating the most impressive discounts across tech , beauty , fashion , home appliances , toys , TVs and more in our handy guides.

We’ll also be handpicking deals from retailers including Currys , Amazon , Very and John Lewis & Partners , so make sure you keep checking back during the sale.

Unlike last year, deals should be available in-store as well as online, so it’s worth keeping an eye on your local shops too.

Tips for Black Friday shopping online

The best way to ensure you’re prepared is to set up accounts with all the big-name retailers – Amazon , John Lewis & Partners , Currys , Very , Next and Argos – and the sportswear brands you’re interested in, from Nike and JD Sports to Adidas , Decathlon , Footlocker , Sports Direct , Lululemon and Gymshark . This makes shopping on the day easier and quicker.

You can also sign up for newsletters to receive all the latest updates from retailers, meaning you’ll be the first to know when the sales start and have access to any discount codes. It’s always good to download the apps of your favourite shops and follow them on socials, too. Most retailers also allow you to create wish lists of items so when the discounts drop, you can add them to your basket and check out even faster.

We’ve already seen a number of activewear brands and retailers, including JD Sports , Adidas , Lululemon , Gymshark and Sports Direct prepping for the big sales event with a dedicated Black Friday page. And while you won’t find any deals on there yet, we’ve already discovered that GymShark will be kicking off its early deals on 18 November, when it will be knocking a massive 70 per cent off selected lines. We’re also keeping an eye out for any more updates, and pre-Black Friday deals, so be sure to check back in with us over the coming weeks.

As with any sales event, we’d suggest refining your shopping list beforehand, as well as always checking the RRP, so you know it’s a real deal.

We’d also recommend reading the retailer’s returns policy if you’ve not shopped there before. And if you’re buying online, ensure your anti-malware software is up to date. Read our review of the best solutions here .

If you’re buying large items of gym equipment, home appliances or items of furniture, don’t forget to measure up your space, and the dimensions of the entrance and doorways, too.

What were the best Black Friday sports deals last year?

Those looking to invest in high-end sportswear and high-tech equipment were not let down by last year’s sale.

Over at JD Sports , there were savings of up to 50 per cent on brands including Nike, Adidas, Puma, Under Armour and Fila. At Footlocker, meanwhile you could have saved £40 on a pair of Nike tuned women’s trainers (£89.99, Footlocker.co.uk ), or £25 on Nike’s air max 270 trainers (£135, Jdsports.co.uk ).

Popular sportswear label Gymshark did not disappoint either, with savings of up to 50 per cent on selected lines. Highlights included a 20 per cent discount on the brand’s popular flex leggings (£35, Gymshark.com ) and 50 per cent off its energy+ seamless loose vest (£30, Gymshark.com ). Both of which are out of stock even now, so you’ll have to grab the deals while you can.

Amazon also delivered the goods with 20 per cent off Bluefin indoor gym equipment (£349, Amazon.co.uk ), 60 per cent off Omeril resistance bands and a whopping £70 off the Fitbit versa 2 (£159.88, Amazon.co.uk ).

What were the best Cyber Monday sports deals last year?

Cyber Monday 2020 was shoppers’ final chance to update their activewear collection in the sales, and Lululemon was a standout. You could save 27 per cent on the label’s bestselling align pants (£69, Lululemon.co.uk ) or pick up the align cycling shorts (£24, Lululemon.co.uk ) for less than £30. These are both out of stock at the moment, so be sure to snap them up if they’re in this year’s Black Friday sale.

If you’re looking to stock up on protein powders, Black Friday’s the best time of the year to do so. Last year, there was a huge 80 per cent off everything from Bulk Powders . Meanwhile, Nike was offering 25 per cent of everything with the code “SHINE2020”, meaning the react infinity run flyknit 2 running trainers (£144.95, Nike.com ) were just £108.70. Earning a spot in our round-up of the best women’s running trainers , our reviewer said it was a “very comfortable, lightweight trainer that gives a highly cushioned, responsive and smooth ride”.

We also saw one of our favourite massage gun brands slashing its prices – the Theragun elite (£375, Therabody.com ) was reduced to £300. Our reviewer praised its “five speeds, a long-lasting battery, excellent attachments and a quiet motor, all of which add up to make it a luxury pick”.

Where can I find the best Black Friday 2021 deals?

At IndyBest, we’ll be rounding up the best deals and discounts throughout the run-up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so be sure to bookmark this page so you’re always in the know.

For all the information on the best discounts across participating retailers, read our guide to the Black Friday sale, and what to expect from the 2021 sale weekend .

