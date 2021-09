Not All Robots is a play on the phrase "not all men" as we're in a dystopian thought experiment: what if machines took all the jobs from humans and both humans and robots are equally unhappy? What happens if the machines start killing people? Do they all want to kill all humans? Why no, not all of them! And the one that killed a few thousand humans just made a mistake, that's all! Humans and robots are starting to take sides as resentment and hostility start to boil. But what's it like for the working stiff robots stuck in dead-end jobs to support the ungrateful human families they're assigned to? Those are the robots and people who truly matter, but do the people and robots at the top care? Hell no! Things may not end well.

