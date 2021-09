The City of Menifee is encouraging the community to help keep Menifee Clean by reporting illegal dumping. Residents can report illegal dumping directly on our city app or at CityofMenifee.us/Report. Items are typically collected within 3-5 business days in public areas. Items left on private property are forwarded to code compliance for potential property violations. As a reminder, all residences are eligible for four free bulky item pick-ups annually. Residents can contact Waste Management customer service at 800-423-9986 to schedule a pick-up at their home.

