If you read that headline aloud, and Alexa responded, you are likely part of the now 40% of US consumers that consider their household a ‘smart home’ (MINTEL: Smart Homes – US – May 2021). Up 17% from Q1 2020, communication was critical to break down consumer privacy and security concerns and fill that space with trust. Private conversations inside the home, are just that, private. No offense Alexa, but this is an A-B conversation, so…you know the rest. Inviting smart speakers into the family room is an adjustment, one that comes with questions which are now being addressed, smartly, before they are asked.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO