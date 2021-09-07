1 dead, 1 injured in shooting, North Little Rock police say
A shooting on Labor Day left one person dead and injured another, North Little Rock police said. Officers responded to a shooting call just before 9 p.m. Monday at the Icon Lakewood Apartments, 2400 McCain Blvd., according to a news release from North Little Rock police. Two females, whose names and ages weren’t immediately released, were found in the parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound each, the release states.www.arkansasonline.com
