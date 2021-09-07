Online booking mistakes — slow down for better travel

One Paris local shares some common mistakes travelers make in the city — and how to avoid them. First things first: Even the French — meaning non-Parisians — don't always get it right when visiting the country's capital. Why? Because in southwest France, pain au chocolat is called chocolatine, and in Alsace, they start their bisous (double-kiss greeting) on the left cheek, not the right. That means you likely won't be alone in making a faux pas when visiting. You're a tourist, after all. We know, we know — you want to avoid being pegged as one.

