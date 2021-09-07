CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Online booking mistakes — slow down for better travel

By Janice Hough
travelersunited.org
 8 days ago

Online booking mistakes can happen easily and are hard to undo. Thanks to technology, travel can be booked with a few quick swipes and clicks. For most people, it means the process is much faster. It also means more online booking mistakes. Any reader of this site will no doubt...

www.travelersunited.org

Best Life

The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular U.S. Destinations Right Now

The ability to pack a bag and hit the road has been one of the many things upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while a short downturn in cases made some hopeful they could begin to travel with ease again, a recent surge in cases is now making the idea of vacationing in some areas feel even further off. The latest setback comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added two more popular destinations to their list of locales travelers should avoid: the Bahamas and St. Martin.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TravelPulse

Bowman’s Travel Brief: The Long-Haul Flight

Just when the transatlantic flights were beginning to come back strong, COVID strikes again. The rise of the delta variant led to increased cases in the United States, forcing European countries to set new restrictions on travel to American tourists. Once that happened, airlines began canceling flights. It’s an unfortunate...
TRAVEL
getmarketreport.com

Global Online Travel Booking Market

The report “Global Online Travel Booking Market, By Service Type (Transportation Booking, Accommodation Booking, and Others), By Mode of Booking (Online and Direct Agency), By Platform (Desktop and Mobile), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global online travel booking market is projected to grow from US$ 644.6 billion in 2020 to US$ 1955.1 billion by 2029. Rise in technological developments and smart phone uses in travel industry and hotel booking sector are driving growth of the global online travel booking market. In addition, increasing penetration of internet of things in developing countries, along with rising online transaction are also major factors propelling growth of the global online travel booking market. Furthermore, rising adoption of travel services through mobile websites and apps is factor boosting the global market. Introducing unique and cost effective holiday packages by players can create lucrative opportunities for players operating in the global online travel booking market.
TRAVEL
travelersunited.org

How airline alliance improvements are making international travel worse

Airline alliance improvements for business travelers often mean worse for vacation fliers. You may have read stories about international airline alliances’ service improvements for their passengers. However, the “improvements” are focused on business travelers. For non-alliance travelers attempting to save money, travel has gotten more difficult. Stopping the masses of...
INDUSTRY
Cleveland.com

Is it time to book holiday travel yet?

This was supposed to be the “summer of freedom,” as “fully vaccinated people would be shedding their masks and greeting one another with a smile,” according to President Joe Biden in a June address. But with the return of mask mandates in many parts of the U.S., that summer of freedom melted faster than an ice cream cone on a sweltering afternoon.
TRAVEL
NBC San Diego

Travel + Leisure Launches Online Trip Booking Functionality and Subscription Memberships

Subscription services are increasingly popular in the travel space, with firms such as Tripadvisor, Scott's Cheap Flights and now Travel + Leisure starting membership plans. Travel + Leisure GO is an open retail site offering bookable itineraries to readers, while new membership plan Travel + Leisure Club adds in concierge services, premium discounts and other perks for a monthly fee.
TRAVEL
Washington Post

How to actually make your travel better for the planet

The world’s natural disasters of late may be filling you with climate change dread. How could it not? Fires, hurricanes, floods and earthquakes have overtaken headlines recently. While we tend to think of cars, SUVs and coal burning power plants as major climate change contributors, we can’t forget that travel...
TRAVEL
eturbonews.com

US Travel vehemently opposes domestic air travel vaccine mandate

U.S. Travel Association has long maintained that there should be no mandatory vaccination requirement for domestic travel. Such a policy would have an unfair, negative impact on families with young children who are not yet eligible to get the vaccine.
TRAVEL
worldairlinenews.com

Hawaiian’s new “Travel Pono” travel-responsibly in-flight video

Hawaiian Airlines is encouraging responsible travel to and around the Hawaiian islands with this new in-flight “Travel Pono” video:. Hawaiian Airlines is furthering its commitment to educate guests arriving in Hawai‘i on how to safely and responsibly enjoy the islands by debuting a new in-flight video. The five-minute Travel Pono spot, which begins airing next week in the cabins of Hawaiian’s transpacific aircraft, features five Hawaiian Airlines crewmembers – including a firefighter, volunteers for search and rescue operations and marine mammal protection, and a cultural practitioner – who share expert advice on ocean and hiking safety, conservation of endangered species and the environment, and cultural and community best practices.
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

Sandals Resorts Offers New Vacation Assurance Program on All Reservations

Sandals Resorts Offers New Vacation Assurance Program on All Reservations. Sandals Resorts International, which includes Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts, has launched the Sandals Vacation Assurance program, which guarantees a free replacement vacation for guests who are impacted by COVID-19. With travel restrictions quickly changing around the world, planning ahead...
TRAVEL
Travel + Leisure

9 Common Travel Mistakes to Avoid in Paris, According to a Local

One Paris local shares some common mistakes travelers make in the city — and how to avoid them. First things first: Even the French — meaning non-Parisians — don't always get it right when visiting the country's capital. Why? Because in southwest France, pain au chocolat is called chocolatine, and in Alsace, they start their bisous (double-kiss greeting) on the left cheek, not the right. That means you likely won't be alone in making a faux pas when visiting. You're a tourist, after all. We know, we know — you want to avoid being pegged as one.
TRAVEL
WJFW-TV

Travel advisor says to book now and travel later

Rhinelander - For many people across the country, Labor Day weekend marks the final weekend of summer fun. With the holiday weekend coming up, travel experts say that Northwoods travel will be higher than normal. Joseph Fehlen, owner of Small Town Wanderer in Rhinelander, says that travelers are looking to...
RHINELANDER, WI
travelersunited.org

20 years later — 10 big 9/11 aviation changes

Some of us can remember what it was like before 9/11. Many of us cannot!. Memories are fading. Today, we are starting to see teenagers coming into their own who have never known anything but the world of airport security and endless wars in the Middle East. We have 20 years of 9/11 aviation changes in place.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BoardingArea

This Is Why I Don’t Like Booking Flights Through OTAs

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
LIFESTYLE
loyaltylobby.com

Best Western $20 Gift Card Promo Fall 2021

Best Western has brought back its gift card promo for stays in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. Best Western Rewards members earn a $20 Travel Card for each night of their stay between September 13 – November 22, 2021. You must register for this offer. You can access...
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Southwest Airlines Launches Two-Week Sale on Fall Flights

Southwest Airlines is offering fall flights from under $100 roundtrip this September. The low-cost carrier's latest sale runs Monday, September 13 through September 27, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. CT and discounted seats are available on continental U.S. travel; travel between the continental U.S. and Hawaii; interisland Hawaii travel and international travel between October 4 and December 15, 2021. Meanwhile, travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico is valid October 4 through December 9, 2021.
LIFESTYLE
themeparktourist.com

Report: Travel to Florida Slowing Down Due to COVID-19 Surge

Florida has been at the epicenter of a COVID-19 surge in the United States, logging at least 10,000 new cases a day since mid-July. And unfortunately, it looks like these high numbers are keeping some tourists away. In a report published today by the Orlando Sentinel, a representative for Visit Florida, the state's official tourism agency, said that, " People are concerned about the delta variant [and] that is having an impact in the short term on people’s travel plans." However, these slowdowns are expected to be temporary, with the state's tourism numbers projected to get back on track in the months ahead.
FLORIDA STATE
phocuswire.com

Travel innovation "faceoff" brands unveiled for Business Travel Show

The Business Travel Show has named the six companies taking part in its travel innovation “Faceoff.”. The companies will present their services in series of head-to-head battles at the in person event, which takes place later this month. Presentations will also be available virtually. Louis Magliaro, executive vice president of...
TRAVEL

