Online booking mistakes — slow down for better travel

The report “Global Online Travel Booking Market, By Service Type (Transportation Booking, Accommodation Booking, and Others), By Mode of Booking (Online and Direct Agency), By Platform (Desktop and Mobile), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global online travel booking market is projected to grow from US$ 644.6 billion in 2020 to US$ 1955.1 billion by 2029. Rise in technological developments and smart phone uses in travel industry and hotel booking sector are driving growth of the global online travel booking market. In addition, increasing penetration of internet of things in developing countries, along with rising online transaction are also major factors propelling growth of the global online travel booking market. Furthermore, rising adoption of travel services through mobile websites and apps is factor boosting the global market. Introducing unique and cost effective holiday packages by players can create lucrative opportunities for players operating in the global online travel booking market.
Comments / 0