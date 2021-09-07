CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Thales Flight Tests FlytX Avionics in Cabri Helicopter

Cover picture for the articleThales has begun flight tests of its new FlytX avionics suite, which will equip military versions of the Airbus H160 and the Russian-developed single-engine co-axial VR-Technologies VRT500. FlytX is being flown onboard a Guimbal Cabri piston-engine helicopter for the trials being undertaken in the... Subscription Required. Thales Flight Tests FlytX...

A Look At Honeywell’s Bizarre Boeing 757 Flight Test Aircraft

Honeywell Aerospace is known for its ground-breaking research in aviation technology. The Phoenix-based aviation firm offers products and services to airliners, business jets, and general aviation market. To examine its products and innovations, Honeywell relies on a fleet of highly modified aircraft capable of handling rigorous tests and quality checks. The firm’s Boeing 757 is one such airplane that has proved to be a reliable workhorse over the years.
Challenger 3500 Changes Were Due As Competition Rises, Analysts Say

The time was right for Bombardier Aerospace to introduce its Challenger 3500 super-midsize business jet, a refreshed Challenger 350 planned to enter service in late 2022, the company and analysts say, as competition in the segment continues to stiffen. Bombardier unveiled the revamped aircraft... Subscription Required. Challenger 3500 Changes Were...
Checklist: Aircraft Operating Costs

BCA’s annual Operations Planning Guide provides cost estimates for turbine-powered, in-production aircraft in the six areas listed below. For more information on the methodology used in compiling the guide and current industry cost trends, see https://informamarkets.turtl.co/story/bca-magazine-q3... Checklist: Aircraft Operating Costs is part of our Business & Commercial Aviation subscription. Subscribe...
SpaceX Expands Starlink Network, Adds Laser Links

The first of a new generation of SpaceX Starlink satellites reached near-polar orbit on Sept. 14, adding a second orbital shell and intersatellite laser communications links to the growing broadband constellation. The 51 new Starlink spacecraft rode aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that launched in... Subscription Required. SpaceX Expands...
Mobius To Begin Electric-Propulsion Battery Deliveries

Startup Mobius Energy plans to deliver its first electric-propulsion battery module to a customer in October. The company plans to deliver its modules to the electric aircraft market through a subscription model that includes maintenance, replacement and salvage services to reduce battery waste... Subscription Required. Mobius To Begin Electric-Propulsion Battery...
Agility Prime Deal Will Help Mature Moog’s SureFly

Moog is the latest company to strike a deal with the U.S. Air Force’s Agility Prime program to explore electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing technology. The agreement involves Moog’s SureFly 250 two-seat multicopter, which the control-systems specialist acquired from Workhorse Group in December 2019... Subscription Required. Agility Prime Deal Will Help Mature Moog’s...
Private Equity Owner Adds Raytheon Defense Training To Vertex

Vertex Aerospace, a legacy L3 Technologies unit providing logistics, MRO and supply chain management, will add Raytheon Technologies’ Defense Training, Professional Services, Mission Critical Solutions, and Modernization and Sustainment business lines upon closure of a recently announced acquisition... Subscription Required. Private Equity Owner Adds Raytheon Defense Training To Vertex is...
Revived Jet Airways Targets 2022 Launch On Indian Domestic Routes

India’s Jet Airways is making progress on the many steps required to resume operations and plans to launch scheduled flights in the first quarter of 2022. The carrier will start with domestic services on the Delhi-Mumbai trunk route, according to the Jalan-Kalrock consortium that is the new... Subscription Required. Revived...
BAE Re-Enters Satellite Business With In-Space Missions Acquisition

LONDON—BAE Systems is re-entering the satellite business with the acquisition of UK small satellite manufacturer In-Space Missions. Hampshire, England-based In-Space already has two satellites in orbit and specializes in so-called “payload rideshares”—where multiple payloads can be operated together... Subscription Required. BAE Re-Enters Satellite Business With In-Space Missions Acquisition is published...
More SAF Initiatives Announced In Italy, U.S.

A slew of sustainability initiatives continues to be rolled out by the aviation industry as the opening of United Nation’s COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow at the end of October draws closer. In Italy, energy company Eni and Rome airport operator ADR have signed a strategic agreement that... Subscription...
The Weekly Debrief: New Missiles, Strategy Prompt Northrop-Army Talks On RQ-4

A return to long-range, surface-to-surface missiles has driven some unexpected possibilities, such as a new, U.S. Army version of the Northrop Grumman RQ-4 Global Hawk. Northrop’s engineers are actively discussing a new version of the RQ-4 with the Army, says Richard Sullivan, Northrop’s vice... Subscription Required. The Weekly Debrief: New...
Look: NASA's futuristic eVTOL helicopter is ready for flight tests

NASA is commonly thought of as America’s space agency, but its name also emphasizes another research area. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration is also America’s civilian aerospace research organization. In that role, it has been instrumental in developing new technologies ranging from rocket engines to aircraft control systems. Part...
Virgin Galactic Delays Next Test Flight

Virgin Galactic, the space tourism venture of Sir Richard Branson, has delayed its next test flight, due to what it described as a "potential manufacturing defect" in a component of its flight systems. According to the company, it was preparing for its next test flight, the "Unity 23" flight with the Italian Air Force, when a third-party supplier flagged a "potential manufacturing defect in a component of the flight control actuation system", causing the company to delay the planned flight. The delay comes on top of an FAA investigation into a deviation from air traffic control and airspace encountered during the Unity 22 flight, which carried Sir Richard Branson into space. Virgin Galactic says that this new issue is unrelated to that earlier issue. Virgin Galactic says the earliest it expects to open its flight window for Unity 23 is mid October.
ArianeGroup Offers Tracking Service For LEO Objects

LYON, France—ArianeGroup has devised a tracking service for objects in low Earth orbit (LEO), offering satellite operators the ability to identify collision threats and maneuver accordingly. The company—better known as a launch services provider—is building on its expertise with GEOTracker, a... Subscription Required. ArianeGroup Offers Tracking Service For LEO Objects...
Korean Air Withdraws From AAPA In Efficiency Drive

Korean Air has opted to leave the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) as it adjusts its industry group commitments following the impact of the COVID-19 crisis. The carrier left the AAPA a few months ago, AAPA Director General Subhas Menon said in response to a question during a media...
Spirit Aero Wins Big With Federal Support For Aerospace Firms

The U.S. Transportation Department (DOT) has identified 313 aerospace businesses to be awarded $482.3 million in funding, with Spirit Aerosystems garnering the lion’s share at more than $70 million. DOT said the Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Program is part of the Biden Administration’s American... Subscription Required. Spirit Aero Wins Big With...
Commercial Services From Kabul Airport Gradually Resume

Commercial international airline activity to Afghanistan has restarted for the first time since mid-August when the Taliban declared that it had taken control of the country’s capital. According to multiple news agencies, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Boeing 777-200 landed at Kabul’s Hamid... Subscription Required. Commercial Services From Kabul Airport...
NASA’s Hopes For 2024 Human Lunar Return Fading

HOUSTON—NASA is gradually acknowledging that efforts to return human explorers to the surface of the Moon in 2024 through the Artemis initiative are fading, now due primarily to legal challenges and the congressional appropriations process. The 2024 goal was set by the Trump administration and... Subscription Required. NASA’s Hopes For...
Rolls-Royce Sells Stake In RAF A330-Owner Airtanker

LONDON—Rolls-Royce is to sell shares in the Airtanker consortium that owns the aircraft providing aerial refueling services to the UK Royal Air Force. Equitix Investment Management is paying £189 million ($261 million) for the engine-maker’s 23.1% holding in Airtanker Holdings Ltd. The purchase... Subscription Required. Rolls-Royce Sells Stake In RAF...
