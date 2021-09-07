Ronald A. Baker, 79, of Worthington January 1st, 1942 – September 3rd, 2021. Ron was born in Bay City, Michigan to Arthur and Lillian (Press) Baker. The family returned to the Worthington Area, and he graduated from Worthington-West Franklin High School. He worked for Pullman Standard after graduating. Despite his father’s doubts, Ron decided to venture into the gas patch to make a living. That turned into an over forty year adventure of drilling and producing natural gas and oil wells as a co-founder and president of Baker Gas, Inc.