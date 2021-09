Everyone believed that the 2021 edition of the US Open would go down in history as the one that would allow Novak Djokovic to achieve something that has been missing since 1969: the Grand Slam. The whole Arthur Ashe Stadium during the final against Daniil Medvedev cheered the Serbian loudly, hoping to become witnesses of one of the most important and significant pages in the history of sport in recent years.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO