This fall story times are back, but with a little bit of a change-up! Introducing “Beyond Books,” a preschool discovery program that gives kids the opportunity to more deeply explore topics in science, seasons and the arts with stories and hands-on activities. Our baby story time is also going through a remodel. Mother Goose on the Loose has morphed into Shake Your Rattle and Roll, Baby!, teaching your baby more about music and movement. The wonderful thing about these programs is you do not need to be a library card holder to attend! Read below to find out more about these events, when they are taking place and how you and your little once can participate!

DOVER, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO