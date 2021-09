One minute 61-year-old Donna Blackmon was fast asleep in her North Carolina home. Next she’s fighting for her life after being struck by a bullet, police said. “She woke me up at 4:10 a.m. By 4:15, she was dead,” Donna’s husband of 42 years, Lorenza Blackmon, told WGHP. “She was in my arms. She looked at me and smiled and she closed her eyes and died.”

