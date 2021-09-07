CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inquiry over first UK deep coal mine in 30 years begins

mining-technology.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn inquiry over plans to build the UK’s first deep coal mine in 30 years has begun. The proposal, led by West Cumbria Mining, calls for the investment of £160m in a mine that would create more than 500 well-paying jobs, ranging up to £60,000 a year. The mine would produce coking coal or metallurgical coal, used exclusively as an essential ingredient for steel production.

www.mining-technology.com

Related
mining.com

China’s coal output edges up in August as mines reopen

China’s August coal output edged up from a 26-month low in the prior month, as Beijing re-opened dozens of mines and approved several new ones to ensure supply and cool high prices. The world’s largest miner and consumer of coal churned out 335.24 million tonnes of the commodity last month,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theiet.org

Gas boiler subsidies ‘baffling’ given net-zero target

The UK government has been accused of “wasteful and baffling” moves to pay low-income households to install new gas boilers, while pursuing the legally binding goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Documents from the Business Department show how the Energy Company Obligation (ECO), which uses funds raised from surcharges...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Conservationists call for urgent ban on deep-sea mining

A motion calling for a ban on deep-sea mining has been adopted in Marseille at the world’s biggest biodiversity summit since the pandemic, after an overwhelmingly supportive vote by governments and civil society groups. The world congress of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature recognised scientists’ concerns that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Australia vows to keep mining coal despite climate warning

Australia vowed Thursday to keep mining coal for export and said global demand was rising, rejecting a study that warned nearly all its reserves must stay in the ground to address the climate crisis. Researchers warned in a study published in the journal Nature this week that 89 percent of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Adani recruiting 280 roles for Australia's Carmichael coal mine

MELBOURNE, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Adani Enterprises Ltd's (ADEL.NS) Australian coal unit said on Thursday it has begun recruiting to fill 280 permanent operational positions for its controversial thermal coal mine in Queensland state. The Carmichael coal mine was a swing factor in Australia's 2019 election that helped deliver a...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Cumbria coal mine ‘madness’ draws protests as public inquiry opens

Environmental protesters across the UK have demonstrated against the “madness” of permitting a new coal mine in west Cumbria as the public inquiry into the controversial plan gets underway.If the fossil-fuel project near Whitehaven is given the green light, it would be the first deep coal pit to open in the UK for 30 years. Demonstrators in London and Cumbria believe the idea should be scrapped, pointing to the climate emergency and the government’s pledge to decarbonise the economy by 2050, while proponents of the scheme argue it will create much-needed jobs.“If you think I’m furious, it’s because I am,”...
INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Public inquiry begins into plans for new coalmine in Cumbria

There is dwindling support for proposals to build the UK’s first deep coalmine in 30 years in Cumbria, say campaigners, as a public inquiry into the mining plans gets under way. The plans attracted opposition earlier this year and were cited as an example of a lack of joined-up thinking...
INDUSTRY
mining-technology.com

Prodeco gets clearance to relinquish Colombia coal mining contracts

Glencore unit Prodeco has commenced the formal process of handing back contracts in Colombia pertaining to two coal mines after the country accepted a previously rejected request. The process has now secured the approval of Colombia’s National Mining Agency (ANM), which initially denied the request citing outstanding obligations, including environmental...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Whitehaven coal mine: Planning inquiry risks being 'hijacked'

An inquiry into plans for a new coking coal mine must not be "hijacked" into a wider debate about emissions, the prospective operator has said. The planning inspector is considering West Cumbria Mining's application for a mine near Whitehaven. Gregory Jones QC, for the company, told the hearing "objections to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Cumbria coal mine: Public inquiry launches to decide fate of controversial project

A public inquiry starting on Tuesday will play a major role in deciding whether to give the go-ahead to the UK’s first deep coal mine in 30 years.If given the green light, the new mine will extract up to 2.78 million tonnes of coal a year until the year 2049, from beneath the Cumbrian countryside at a site just west of the fells of the Lake District and just east of the St Bees’ Head Heritage Coast.The coking coal will be used for the steel industry, with around 85 per cent of it exported to other countries.But with just...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Should Whitehaven's planned coal mine be allowed?

Whitehaven residents have shared their thoughts ahead of a public inquiry which will determine whether the UK's first deep mine in 30 years will be built in the town. While some people in the Cumbrian town are concerned about the impact that the mine could have on the environment, others say they would welcome the pit, and the 500 jobs the firm behind it said it would create.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Mexico deal 'worth £50m' over five years to UK pork producers

The trade deal just announced with Mexico will be worth £50m to UK pork producers over the first five years of trade, according to the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB). Mexico officially opened its doors to British pork for the first time in a trade deal announced today (2...
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Building the UK vision of a driverless future: A Parliamentary Inquiry case study

Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volume 8, Article number: 204 (2021) Cite this article. The UK Government has endorsed the case for autonomous vehicle (AV) technology and its economic benefits in its industrial strategies since 2013. In late 2016 the Science and Technology Committee in the House of Lords (the legislature’s upper chamber) conducted an Inquiry into the policy. We conduct a content analysis of the text corpus of the Inquiry. Drawing from theories of sociotechnical change we explore how it contributes to building a vision of a future AV world embedded in a national economic and technological project. The technology is framed as a solution to societal grand challenges and the Inquiry corpus is dominated by actors committed to the project. Alternative visions, including sceptical interpretations, are present in the corpus, but rare, reflecting the selection process for contributions to the Inquiry. Predominantly, the corpus represents the public as deficient: dangerous drivers, unaware of promised benefits and unduly anxious about the unfamiliar. Their views are marginal in this Parliamentary Inquiry’s findings. AV technology is one of several possible means to pursue wider mobility policy goals of greater safety, affordability, access and sustainability. Our analysis suggests that the pursuit of an AV future risks becoming a goal in itself instead of a means to these broader societal goals.
U.K.

