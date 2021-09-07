CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Revenues Decrease From Last August

Cover picture for the articleState Budget Director Dan Haug announced Friday net general revenue collections for August 2021 decreased 3.0 percent compared to those for August 2020, from $991.6 million last year to $962.2 million this year. Net general revenue collections for 2022 fiscal year-to-date decreased 22.5 percent compared to August 2020, from $2.15...

