The direct line from ‘Taxi Driver’ to ‘The Card Counter’

By LINDSEY BAHR
harrisondaily.com
 9 days ago

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Paul Schrader knows he has a limited number of films left, so whatever he does from here on out is going to be for himself. At 75 years old, the writer of “Taxi Driver” …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We...

From Taxi Drivers To Card Sharks: Paul Schrader On 45 Years Of Movies

You learn a lot making movies for 45 years. That much is clear from Paul Schrader’s recent appearance on the No Film School podcast. Despite the name, it’s an extremely enlightening half hour: The writer-director, whose new crime drama The Card Counter comes to theaters on Sept. 10, manages to pack into 30 minutes what feels like a lifetime of learning.
MOVIES
The Card Counter Review

The Card Counter will hit theaters on Sept. 10. In The Card Counter, Oscar Isaac is a card shark cruising casinos for easy prey, warning, with a cold dead-eyed stare, “Any man can tilt.” He certainly looks the part of a shark, his greying hair slicked back smooth across his scalp, his clothes dark with a slight sheen, his movements smooth and graceful. That is, until this stoic gambler “tilts” into violence. Centering on a coolly predatorial anti-hero swimming in the morally murky waters of professional gambling, The Card Counter looks like a sexy thriller on its surface. But writer/director Paul Schrader pulls a bait-and-switch, delivering a navel-gazing drag that treats a real-life atrocity as provocative production design.
GAMBLING
Page One: “Taxi Driver” (1976)

All that description of Travis Bickle capped off with a portent of things to come:. sun, Travis Bickle moves toward violence. As Ovid says, “The seeds of change lie within.” At the very beginning of the story, the first few lines in the script introducing the Protagonist, Schrader plants those “seeds.” Seeds of violence. Become who you are, Travis Bickle.
MOVIES
Paul Schrader
At the Movies | “Malignant”, “Queenpins”, & “The Card Counter”

It’s time for our weekly look at the movies! As always, Movie Mike is here is discuss last week’s hits and misses and preview the new films coming out this week! This week we have 3 new films: thriller “Malignant”, crime comedy “Queenpins”, and action film “The Card Counter”. For...
MOVIES
Review: Dealing torture and guilt in 'The Card Counter'

You would have to shuffle a lot of movie ideas to come up with one that pairs a card sharp with the horrors of Abu Ghraib. But writer-director Paul Schrader has for some time known his cards, …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have...
MOVIES
Preview: The Card Counter

Oscar Issac talks with Patrick Stoner about the director’s use of long takes without fast cutting in order to bring tension slowly to a boil.
MOVIES
The Card Counter Review – Venice 2021

Over the course of Paul Schrader’s career, he has gifted cinema audiences with absolute gems either as a screenwriter (most notably in his collaborations with Martin Scorsese) or a director (American Gigolo, First Reformed). He has also fallen short on more than one occasion, The Canyons being the most recent example. So where does The Card Counter stand on Schrader’s list of hits and misses? Well, somewhere in between both camps.
MOVIES

