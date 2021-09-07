TLC recalls they recorded their landmark 'CrazySexyCool' album with limited input from Left Eye: "She was on probation for five years"
TLC kicked off their CrazySexyCool Celebration tour over the Labor Day weekend, showcasing many songs from their landmark 1994 album, CrazySexyCool. Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas says that she and T-Boz did most of the work on the iconic album, with limited input from Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes, who was in rehab after burning down the house of her boyfriend, Atlanta Falcons football star Andre Rison.www.power953.com
