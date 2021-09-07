TLC recalls they recorded their landmark 'CrazySexyCool' album with limited input from Left Eye: "She was on probation for five years"

The Melvins are coming up on the release date of their first ever acoustic album Five Legged Dog which comes out on October 15, and have already released their acoustic version of “Revolve” exclusively through Kerrang!. The track originally appeared on Stoner Witch and the frontman of the band Buzz Osborne speaks about how the progression to and from acoustic version is very natural: “I wrote Revolve on an unplugged electric guitar in a hotel room in San Francisco and it sounded great! Obviously then it wasn’t hard to make an all acoustic version of Revolve work. It’s a great riff.”

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO