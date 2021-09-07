What is DNS and how does it work?

Here’s a second post focusing on the performance of MySQL on ZFS in cloud environments. In the first post, MySQL/ZFS Performance Update, we compared the performances of ZFS and ext4. This time we’ll look at the benefits of using ephemeral storage devices. These devices, called ephemeral in AWS, local in Google cloud, and temporary in Azure, are provided directly by the virtualization host. They are not network-attached and are not IO throttled, at least compared to regular storage. Not only can they handle a high number of IOPs, but their IO latency is also very low. For simplicity, we’ll name these devices local ephemeral. They can be quite large: Azure lsv2, Google Cloud n2, and AWS i3 instance types offer TBs of fast NVMe local ephemeral storage.

