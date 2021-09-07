CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Go Below & Beyond with Surviving Mars

By Neil Watton
thexboxhub.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther than the small addition of the Tourism update and premium DLC that came with that, it’s been absolutely ages since we saw any further expansion to the world of Surviving Mars. But now it’s finally time for us to go Below & Beyond. Will you?. Surviving Mars was last...

www.thexboxhub.com

healththoroughfare.com

Astronomers Intercept “Really Clear Signals” Coming From Earth-Like Exoplanet That’s Located “Next-Door” to Us

Astronomers had always been hoping to intercept signals coming from advanced alien species. Exoplanets that have similar traits to Earth are likely the ideal places for finding life, but unfortunately, none of us won’t probably be around anymore until humanity is eventually able to physically travel to such planets. According...
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

Dusty Snow on Mars Could be Melting Just Below the Surface

Dust on Mars gets everywhere – including on top of ice deposited during one of Mars’ previous ice ages. Just how that dust affects the ice is still up for some debate. Adding to that debate, a recent paper by researchers at Arizona State University and the University of Washington has laid out a map between the dust content of a glacier and the brightness of its ice.
ASTRONOMY
Eurogamer.net

Colony builder Surviving Mars gets underground-focused expansion next week

Paradox Interactive's colony builder Surviving Mars, which officially resumed development earlier this year under the watchful eye of Abstraction Games, is getting a brand-new "premium" expansion, titled Below and Beyond, next Tuesday 7th September. Surviving Mars - which challenges players to rejuvenate the wastes of the red planet, transforming it...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

New Expansion for Surviving Mars Announced - Explore Caves and Mine Asteroids

Surviving Mars: Below & Beyond is the next big expansion for the 2018 space city builder. The DLC will enable us to explore the underground and mine resources from asteroids. It was announced in March that the great space strategy game Surviving Mars would receive a major expansion later this year. The developers have kept their promise - publisher Paradox Interactive and Abstraction announced the imminent launch of a DLC titled Below & Beyond. The expansion will be released on September 7, 2021 and will introduce a strong breath of fresh air to the game - from now on, players will be able to extract resources from asteroids and build colonies in underground caverns.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Beyond Eyes Is Going To Be Delisted Soon

Painterly adventure game Beyond Eyes will soon be delisted from digital storefronts. This is happening due to a dispute between developer Sherida Halatoe and Team17, with the developer choosing not to renew her publishing agreement due to problems she's having with the company. Why is Beyond Eyes being delisted?. In...
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Surviving Mars Free on Steam for the next 24 hours

Publisher Paradox Interactive has recently announced that their game, Surviving Mars is ‘up for grabs’ on Steam for the next 24 hours. They would also want to make sure to let your friends know about it, so they won’t miss their Martian adventure! There are also big discounts on some older content. Don’t miss out on the opportunity!
VIDEO GAMES
scitechdaily.com

After Its Last Rock Sample Crumbled Into Powder, NASA’s Mars Rover Is Going To Try Again

In the last two decades, we have all grown accustomed to rovers exploring Mars. At least one rover has been active on the planet every day since January 4, 2004, when NASA’s Spirit rover landed in Gusev crater. Opportunity (2004) and Curiosity (2012) followed, each making unique journeys of discovery of their own. Perseverance (2021) is the latest and greatest of these robotic explorers, boasting a state-of-the-art in-situ resource utilization experiment to extract oxygen from the atmosphere, an accompanying helicopter to scout the path ahead, and a suite of unparalleled geology instruments. But what really sets Perseverance’s mission apart is that, for the first time, it is collecting samples of Martian rock to bring back to Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

NASA confirms Mars rover's 1st rock sample grab, 40 to go

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA’s newest Mars rover has completed its first sample grab, tucking away the tube of rock for return to Earth. The Perseverance rover team confirmed last week’s successful drilling and collection, after reviewing photos of the core sample. NASA wanted to be certain the sample was safe inside the titanium tube before sharing the news Monday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
game-debate.com

Far Cry 3 and Surviving Mars are currently free keep forever this week

After the Epic Games Store’s success in offering up free games every week, more and more free game promotions have popped up for various storefronts. Although we’re still waiting on Epic’s next batch of free games due to claim tomorrow, a couple other titles are currently free to claim and keep forever this week.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Travel From Earth to Heaven on Xbox

For a minute we thought that EpiXR Games had thrown out yet another of their Aery games. But From Earth to Heaven takes a different tack, one that ditches the flying and lets us jump around forevermore. Available to purchase and download on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, EpiXR...
VIDEO GAMES
Space.com

China's Tianwen-1 Mars mission is going offline for a while

China's Tianwen-1 Mars mission — both the orbiter and Zhurong rover — will suspend operations for about 50 days starting in mid-September. "During that time, the Earth, Mars and the sun will almost be in a straight line and the distance between Earth and Mars will be farthest," Zhang Rongqiao of the China National Space Administration (CNSA) told the People's Daily, a newspaper published by the Chinese Communist Party. "The sun's electromagnetic radiation will greatly affect the communication between the rover, the orbiter and ground control."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thexboxhub.com

Rogue Explorer Review

Out now for Xbox One and Xbox Series X, Rogue Explorer is a roguelike where you have to climb the Abyss Tower. Beyond that there isn’t much explanation, with no plot points and a limited tutorial. Rogue Explorer is an interesting game that I really wanted to like. There are...
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Monster Harvest Review – Gotta plant ‘em all!

Coming from developers Maple Powered Games comes a weird little hybrid game. If you imagine Stardew Valley or Harvest Moon crossed with Pokemon, you’ll be about there, I think. That game is Monster Harvest and what this translates into is a game where you can grow crops, harvest things like wood and stone, and then have battles with your Planimals, which are in no way a direct rip off of Pokemon. With my appetite suitably whetted, I pulled on my gardening gloves and sallied forth.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Life is Strange: True Colors now available

When Square Enix rocked up onto the gaming scene with the time-manipulating episodic Life is Strange way back in 2015, few could have imagined the impact the series would have. But here we are, some six years on, highly anticipating the next instalment in the franchise. It’s True Colors which now takes centre stage – along with the psychic power of Empathy.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Season 1: Phalanx begins in Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Whether it’s the chance to basically play through the film, or the opportunity to go shooting some fast moving foes, Aliens: Fireteam Elite more than delivers the goods. Today though that same game is giving Xbox, PlayStation and PC players even more content – some of which is free – to ensure that the Xenomorph threat is extinguished once and for all.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Kitaria Fables Review – Grind Heavy Whimsy

Imagine, dear reader, that you’ve just come home from a long day at work. Perhaps you have a meal or a light snack first, but then you sit yourself down to play some video games. Time to have some fun, right? I mean they’re video games! They’re supposed to be fun. Unless they’re work, of course. The recently released Kitaria Fables is one such title which can quickly feel like it’s a lot of work. Yet, if you’re an absolute weirdo like me, that work can be oddly satisfying.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

The horrors of A Day Without Me come to Xbox

Never judge a game by its visuals. And if you do, make sure that game isn’t A Day Without Me. Available to purchase and download right now on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, A Day Without Me from the ChiliDog Interactive team looks all lovely and cute. The delicate use of colour, the child-like drawings, the semi open-world and the opportunity to be a teenager, doing teenage things, points to that.
VIDEO GAMES
pixelkin.org

Humankind Review

Humankind is a 4X historical strategy game, a specific genre that few game companies dare tread thanks to the ever-present behemoth of Sid Meier’s Civilization series. Despite some flaws, Humankind feels both different and familiar to 4X fans in all the right ways, providing an excellent alterative approach to turn-based strategy throughout history.
VIDEO GAMES

