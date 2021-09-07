CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Cox Automotive buys company that repurposes and recycles EV batteries

By Grace Donnelly
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta’s largest private company is investing in the future of electric vehicles. Cox Automotive Mobility acquired Spiers New Technologies, an Oklahoma City-based business that services the advanced battery packs used in electric vehicles (EVs), the company announced Wednesday. Cox Automotive, a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc. and the owner of...

