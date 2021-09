Developer Other Ocean has announced that social survival game Project Winter will head to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch later this month. The game originally launched for PC and Xbox earlier this year. It sees eight players stranded in a frozen wilderness, and must work together to both survive and escape an oncoming blizzard. Players will craft, outwit the local wildlife and explore to gather resources and hopefully, escape with their lives. However, several amongst their number are traitors who also have the task of killing everyone else. They can use weapons for a more direct approach, or try and sabotage the survivors efforts.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO