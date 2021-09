US Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will file legislation to extend federal pandemic unemployment relief through early 2022 after benefits expired for millions of Americans in September.“I’ve been very disappointed on both sides of the aisle that we’ve just allowed pandemic unemployment assistance to completely lapse, when we are clearly not fully recovered from the cost effects of the pandemic,” she said during her monthly town hall with constituents on 14 September, according to a statement from her office. “I simply just could not allow this to happen without at least trying,” she said.The legislation proposes extending all federal unemployment aid...

