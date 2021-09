So, that was the 2021 summer transfer window and Everton finished it yesterday scrambling to sign a right-back and get a deal for a new centre-forward over the line. In the end Everton did get that deal for Salomon Rondon completed just in time, but once again a transfer window has come and gone and the Toffees have failed to bring in a new right-back.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO