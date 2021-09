If you’ve been an MMA fan for the past decade, then there’s a good chance you know who Joe Rogan is. Even if you’re not, there’s still a good chance that you know who Joe Rogan is. The controversial 55-year-old podcaster has recently been a hot news topic with his recent Covid diagnosis and questionable perspectives on the pandemic. You may also remember him as the scruffy host from NBC’s hit show Fear Factor back in the early 2000s. If we’re being honest, the man is easily one of the most famous commentators and hosts of all time, but just in case you don’t know who is Rogan is, we’ll go through a quick rundown of his life and his infamous legacy in entertainment.

