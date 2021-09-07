CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Futures Largely Unchanged; Boeing Suffers Orders Blow

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening largely unchanged Tuesday, off recent highs after the disappointing August jobs report, with Boeing (NYSE:BA)in the spotlight after losing out on aircraft orders. At 7:05 AM ET (1105 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 20 points, or 0.1%, S&P 500 Futures traded...

investing.com

U.S. Futures Edge Higher; Microsoft Buyback, Industrial Production in Focus

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen edging higher at the open Wednesday, rebounding after the previous session’s sharp losses, but investors remain anxious about the strength of the economic recovery and future monetary policy. At 7:05 AM ET (1105 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 15 points, or 0.1%,...
STOCKS
investing.com

Oil Remains Steady, Gold Under Pressure

Oil prices remained firm yesterday, despite the lower than forecast US CPI data. Both Brent crude and WTI recorded small increases leaving them at the top of their September ranges. The energy component of the US CPI basket rose, despite other components dragging the overall number down, with no real sign in physical markets of lower demand leading to softer prices. Additionally, Tropical Storm Nicholas has disrupted oil production and refining recovery in the Gulf of Mexico, coming after the devastation of Hurricane Ida. In the bigger picture, natural gas prices are rocketing in the northern hemisphere ahead of winter, especially in Europe and Asia. I believe that will provide some indirect support to oil prices going forward, given the ominous look to the natural gas rally. It could well be a winter of discontent.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: US CPI fails to hamstring the mightly US dollar

Here is what you need to know for 15 Sep in forex:. The US dollar was a solid performer on Tuesday and rose from a low 92.33 to a high of 92.68 against major currencies measured by the DXY index. However, data showed a less-than-expected rise in US inflation last month, creating uncertainty about the timing of the Federal Reserve's tapering of asset purchases.
MARKETS
investing.com

European Stocks Edge Lower; Chinese Data, H&M Sales Weigh

Investing.com - European stock markets edged lower Wednesday, with weak Chinese data and disappointing sales from H&M raising concerns about the global economic recovery. At 3:35 AM ET (0735 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.1% lower, the CAC 40 in France fell 0.1% and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 dropped 0.1%.
STOCKS
investing.com

Microsoft, Goldman Sachs Make News, But Rising Crude Could Drag Market

Oil futures are up 1% this morning ahead of the crude oil inventories report. While the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index was nearly double forecast. However, the news failed to move markets. It’s hard to get Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to move 1% but its announcement that it’s hiking its quarterly dividend...
STOCKS
investing.com

Wall Street Opens Flat to Lower as Economic Fears Persist; Dow Down 15 Pts

Investing.com -- U.S. stock markets opened mixed on Wednesday, struggling to make any real headway after falling in the previous session amid fears for the strength of the U.S. and global economies. Weaker-than-expected economic data for August out of China, where growth in both retail sales growth and industrial production...
STOCKS
investing.com

Industrial Output, Crude Stockpile, Gas Inventory: 3 Things to Watch

Investing.com -- Stocks fell after data that showed inflation in August ran cooler than expected, setting off a new wave of worries about how the Federal Reserve will respond. Officials from the central bank meet next week and are expected to discuss the timing of the taper -- when the bank will start to pare back its massive monthly bond purchases that helped blunt the economic hit from the pandemic last year.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Dow Jones, Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Rise After OPEC Report. Nikkei 225 May Gain

Dow Jones, Crude Oil, Energy Stocks, Corporate Taxes, Nikkei 225, US CPI, Technical Analysis – Asia Pacific Indices Briefing. Dow Jones gains with energy stocks as monthly OPEC report boosts crude oil prices. Nasdaq 100 falls as Democrats release updated Biden tax plan, eyes on corporate rate. Nikkei 225 may...
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. Stocks Snap 5 Sessions of Decline; Futures Tick Higher

Investing.com - U.S. stock index futures were trading steady during overnight trading on Monday, following a mostly positive session that saw two of the major benchmark indices snapping a five day losing streak with investor sentiment receiving a boost as coronavirus infection rates began to decelerate across the country. During...
STOCKS
Times Leader

Stocks edge lower on Wall Street following a dismal week

Stock indexes are mostly lower on Wall Street in afternoon trading Monday, setting up the market for more losses following its biggest weekly drop since June. The S&P 500 was down 0.2% as of 2:23 p.m. Eastern after shedding an early gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 110 points, or 0.3%, to 34,715 and the Nasdaq fell 0.4%.
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Stock Futures Higher After Dow, S&P Post Five Straight Days of Losses

U.S. stock index futures were in positive territory during early morning trading on Monday as the S&P 500 comes off its longest daily losing streak since February. Futures contracts tied to Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 153 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures both traded in positive territory.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Stock futures point to indexes rebounding

U.S. stock futures rose Monday, pointing to major indexes recovering some ground following the S&P 500's worst weekly performance since February. Futures tied to the S&P 500 rose 0.5%. The broad-market index slumped on Friday in its fifth consecutive daily decline. Nasdaq-100 futures added 0.4%, suggesting gains in large technology stocks.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

US stock market faces risk of bumpy autumn, Wall Street analysts warn

After a record-breaking bull run for the U.S. stock market this year, many Wall Street analysts are starting to warn that investors could be in for a bumpy ride in the coming weeks and months. Analysts at firms including Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc., Deutsche Bank AG and Bank of America...
STOCKS
Financial World

Airbus maintains lead over Boeing in deliveries, lags on orders

Airbus SE, the Leiden, Netherlands-headquartered European flagship planemaker that had been crowned the world’s No 1 aircraft carrier manufacturer back in the 2019s following a mass-grounding of rival Boeing Co’s best-selling 737 MAX, had issued a statement on Tuesday saying that it had delivered 40 jets in August, bringing supplies of its new jets to 384 this year while remaining largely en-route to meet its annual goal of 600 deliveries, which in effect would help cement the European planemaker’s stance as the world’s largest aircraft manufacturer.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Union Leader

Ryanair ends jet order talks with Boeing amid price dispute

DUBLIN — Boeing faces a standoff with one of its biggest customers after Ireland’s Ryanair said it had ended talks over a purchase of 737 MAX 10 jets worth tens of billions of dollars due to differences over price. The rare decision to go public over big-ticket airplane negotiations comes...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
investing.com

U.S. Inflation Data Lowers Chance Of Fed Tightening

The US consumer price index showed a lower month-on-month increase than expected—0.3% instead of the 0.4% in the consensus forecast—leading bond investors to adjust their expectations about when the Federal Reserve would start tightening monetary policy. The year-on-year rise came in as forecast at 5.3%. Yields on Treasuries had risen...
BUSINESS
investing.com

China Disappoints, But The Yuan Remains Strong

The sixth decline of the S&P 500 in the past seven sessions set a negative tone for equity trading in the Asia Pacific region, and the poor Chinese data did not help matters. News that China's troubled Evergrande would miss next week's interest payment weighed on sentiment too. Only South Korea and India of the large markets in the region managed to escape unscathed, even as North Korea tested ballistic missiles for the second time in a week.
ECONOMY

