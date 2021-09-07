CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fact Check: Blue Cross Of Idaho Will Cover Hospital Stays For The Unvaccinated

By Boise State Public Radio News
boisestatepublicradio.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA viral video on the social media platform TikTok suggests insurance companies won’t pay for your hospital stay if you refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine. But Idaho’s largest health insurer says that’s not true. “The insurance company has every right not to pay for your stay because it’s considered...

www.boisestatepublicradio.org

