Today's events for Tuesday, Sept. 7

It’s Salami Day — and that’s no baloney! Or maybe it is. We’re no expert when it comes to such matters. Anyway, slice some up and enjoy on a Ritz cracker. It’s early September, which means students are back in school and the mornings are getting crisp, but there’s still time to get out to a free concert on the lakefront. “Tuesdays at the Shell” (meaning the band shell in Pennoyer Park, at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue) wraps up its 2021 season tonight with the band Vinyl Remix, performing after the group’s Aug. 24 concert was rained out. Benches are provided, or you can bring your own lawn chair. Concessions are available for purchase.