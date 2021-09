A trial date has been set for early next year for a 41-year-old Kenosha man who was arrested in May 2020 by agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. Rene M. Palma, who has been in custody in the Kenosha County Circuit Court since his arrest on a $200,000 cash bond, will stand trial Jan. 24 on 15 felony charges in two separate local cases.