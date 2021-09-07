Lawsuit Filed Against PA Mask Mandate
HARRISBURG (AP) – The Republican leader of the PA Senate and a group of parents have filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the Wolf Administration’s new mask mandate for schools. The suit was filed in Commonwealth Court. It asserts that Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam failed to comply with state law when she ordered masks to be worn in all PA public and private schools, as well as child care facilities. The mask mandate order is scheduled to go into effect today. Wolf’s spokesperson dismissed what she called the GOP’s “effort at undermining public health.”wdac.com
