CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

All parents should be 'outraged' in fight against pediatric brain cancer, say two CNN correspondents

By Sandee LaMotte, CNN
jacksonprogress-argus.com
 8 days ago

Like many new parents, René Marsh felt her life was "transformed" in March of 2019 when her newborn son Blake was handed to her by a nurse. "It really is like someone hands you your heart," said Marsh, who is a CNN correspondent. "My instinct from the second that I was holding him was to protect him. And my purpose in life was making sure that Blake was well, making sure that Blake had all that he needed."

www.jacksonprogress-argus.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Two words no parent of a sick child should have to hear: ‘At capacity’

Uché Blackstock is an emergency physician and founder and chief executive of Advancing Health Equity. Almost 204,000 cases of covid-19 among children were reported in the United States in the week ending Aug. 26, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. The number of children now hospitalized with the disease continues to hit record numbers daily, with pediatric intensive-care units in Texas, Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi overwhelmed or at capacity.
KIDS
deseret.com

Children should wear masks to fight ‘raging’ virus, experts say

Experts have urged schools to add mask mandates after the recent surge of coronavirus infections in children, which has included thousands of cases in the last three weeks. 500,000 children tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States in the last three weeks, according to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics.
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Kaczynski
Myhighplains.com

Heart of the High Plains: MTK Foundation continues the fight against pediatric cancer

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For almost a decade, The MTK Foundation has gone above and beyond to help out families with children dealing with pediatric cancer. “Madison was spunky. I don’t want to say she had a sharp tongue but she could really lay out the zingers when she wanted to,” said Levi Knebusch, MTK Foundation Executive Director.
AMARILLO, TX
David Heitz

Father hides genetic brain disease from son

David Heitz and his father Benny in 1991.Photo submitted. My dad spent his entire adult life telling people he was sick. Nobody believed him. Dad had trouble getting around. He generally spent much of his life a miserable person.
wfla.com

Toy Tips Partners with National Pediatric Foundation to help fight childhood cancers

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation‘s, Dawn Zachman, joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom, alongside Pediatric Warrior Ellie and her two sisters to talk about the important partnership between Toy Tips and the National Pediatric Foundation. The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation is a non-profit dedicated to funding pediatric cancer research. Bloom airs...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Brain Cancer#Ultrasound
Neuroscience News

Fighting Brain Cancer at Its Root

Summary: Researchers have identified specific proteins that drive the development of cancer stem cells. They report targeting and suppressing galectin1, in addition to radiation therapy, could be an effective treatment for glioblastoma brain cancer. Source: McGill University. McGill University researchers identify proteins that drive cancer stem cells. Targeting and supressing...
CANCER
WNDU

Medical Moment: Fast track to stopping brain cancer

There are an estimated 700,000 people in the U.S. living with a brain tumor. And for those with cancerous tumors, the five-year survival rate is just 36 percent. But now, new advanced technologies are giving surgeons the tools they need to not only save lives, but preserve their patient’s quality of life.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
KWQC

Brantley Francis Foundation supports pediatric cancer patients

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -When three-year-old Brantley Francis lost his battle with cancer back in 2017, his family established a pediatric cancer foundation in his name that’s helped dozens of local children fighting for their lives. Brantley’s father, Matt Francis, joins PSL to share memories of his beautiful, brave son, the...
DAVENPORT, IA
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
politicsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
U.S. POLITICS
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Kamala Harris questioned after announcing steps for ‘protecting the vaccinated’: ‘Doesn’t the vax do that?’

Vice President Kamala Harris raised eyebrows on Sunday with her tweet urging Americans to help protect already vaccinated people in order to end the COVID-19 pandemic. "By vaccinating the unvaccinated, increasing our testing and masking, and protecting the vaccinated, we can end this pandemic. That’s exactly what we are committed to doing," Harris tweeted.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy