Wealth Supremacists: When money drives the agenda of an anti-democratic coalition that obstructs progress

By Robert Reich
milwaukeeindependent.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is natural to believe that President Biden and the Democratic party leadership would do everything in their power to stop Republicans from undermining democracy. So far this year, the Republican party has passed roughly 30 laws in states across the country that will make voting harder, especially in Black and Latino communities. With Trump’s baseless claim that the 2020 election was stolen, Republicans are stoking White people’s fears that a growing non-White population is usurping their dominance.

