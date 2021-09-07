Antibiotics may raise colon cancer risk, massive study suggests

There was big news for smokers and even non-smokers released this past Spring: The eligibility for a lung exam should expand, according to a statement from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Forcerce. "Lung cancer is the second most common cancer and the leading cause of cancer death in the US," they say. "In 2020, an estimated 228,820 persons were diagnosed with lung cancer, and 135 ,720 persons died of the disease." Their new recommendations are meant to bring equity to testing. Read on to see if you're eligible—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

