Here is what you need to know for 15 Sep in forex:. The US dollar was a solid performer on Tuesday and rose from a low 92.33 to a high of 92.68 against major currencies measured by the DXY index. However, data showed a less-than-expected rise in US inflation last month, creating uncertainty about the timing of the Federal Reserve's tapering of asset purchases.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO