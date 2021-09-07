CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Barclays Upgrades Methanex (MEOH) to Overweight

 9 days ago

Barclays upgraded Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) from Equalweight to Overweight with a price target of $53.00 (from $39.00). The analyst comments "Methanex has navigated a challenging past few years: a downcycle + pandemic that required deferring significant growth spending and rebasing the dividend; shares have lagged the S&P Chemicals index by >30% YTD and ~85% over the past 3-year period. While 2021 has seen a sharp rebound in methanol prices (+40% YTD) and Methanex's earnings/cash flow ('21 EBITDA ~3x 2020 levels), MEOH shares continue to trade at a meaningful discount to both historical asset valuation + mid-cycle earnings. We believe the narrative shifts from cash flow concerns to returns, with buybacks likely beginning by early-to-mid 2022. N. American methanol prices are at 7-year highs and yet Methanex's asset valuation is in the 30th percentile of the past decade; we think this provides a compelling dislocation and entry point."

BofA Securities Downgrades Lear (LEA) to Underperform

FCEL Stock: Why It Significantly Increased Today

UPDATE: Berenberg Upgrades Leslie's (LESL) to Buy

AFRM Stock: Why It Decreased Today

UPDATE: Atlantic Equities Upgrades CME Group (CME) to Overweight

Barclays Upgrades FactSet Research Systems (FDS) to Overweight

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Upgrades Dell (DELL) to Conviction Buy

Arete Upgrades Workday (WDAY) to Buy

UPDATE: Deutsche Bank Upgrades Ventas (VTR) to Buy

Deutsche Bank analyst Derek Johnston upgraded Ventas (NYSE: VTR) from Hold to Buy with a price target of $66.00 (from $61.00). The analyst comments "We view Ventas (VTR) as an attractive GARP investment within the broader REIT universe and expect the shares to outperform the sector on an absolute and relative basis over the near to midterm (1 to 2 years). As we evaluate the public CRE investment landscape, in a post Covid-19 and Delta variant setting, we are particularly interested in pockets of value with outsized earnings growth potential. Health Care REITs, especially those with senior housing exposure, are now poised to deliver outsized multiyear FFO and same store cash NOI growth given SHOP occupancy has inflected higher while the pandemic created attractive external growth investment opportunities. The well capitalized Health Care REITs quickly shifted to offense during the pandemic and were particularly active acquirers of senior housing assets at attractive or accretive valuations - both on normalized occupancy cap rates and high discounts to replacement costs. The convergence of these two earnings drivers are further cemented by the secular tail wind arriving in 2022, as the baby boomer generation ages into the prime independent living social life-style and assisted living needs based care options. Beginning in 2022, >2MM seniors annually should attain the age of ~75 over the next decade, creating a secular demand driver just as the near to midterm competitive supply outlook is more benign. We upgrade VTR to Buy with a target price of $66."
UPDATE: RBC Capital Upgrades CarGurus Inc. (CARG) to Outperform

RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson upgraded CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) from Sector Perform to Outperform with a price target of $40.00 (from $34.00). The analyst comments "With CarOffer, we believe CARG has pulled a critical U-turn toward the secular trend of online car retailing. The combination of CARG’s enormous audience and CarOffer’s dealer-to-dealer marketplace enables critical line of sight down the funnel to transacting in auto retail vs. just providing commoditized lead generation. Our checks with dealers detected solid early signals of CarOffer’s rising success, and we think the combination creates a positive chain reaction of events for CARG that should benefit shareholders over time. Adjusting estimates, upgrading to Outperform, and raising PT to $40 (based on 18.6x EV/’22E EBITDA)."
UPDATE: Wells Fargo Upgrades Farfetch (FTCH) to Overweight

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow upgraded Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) from Equal Weight to Overweight with a price target of $55.00 (from $45.00). The analyst comments "With the shares off ~45% from their February highs (vs. SPX +14%), we see a favorable risk/reward on this structural "winner" given: 1) business momentum (GMV trending near +100% on 2-Yr basis); 2) increased confidence in the ability of the business to scale margins go-forward—as evidenced by the reiteration of the annual +1-2% EBITDA margin guide despite transitory headwinds on the CM side (from higher shipping/logistics); 3) material multi-year GMV opportunity in China via structural tailwinds from the channel shift to ecommerce and as luxury spending benefits from a repatriation in MLC spending at least in the medium term. Bigger picture, the stock has lagged, GMV growth illustrates the structural drivers of the model, and margins are now scaling."
UPDATE: BTIG Upgrades Tyler Tech (TYL) to Buy

BTIG analyst Matthew VanVliet upgraded Tyler Tech (NYSE: TYL) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $585.00. The analyst comments "We are upgrading TYL to Buy from Neutral as we have gained greater clarity on how federal stimulus could contribute to near-term upside, and opportunities stemming from the NIC acquisition are manifesting in the market, especially TYL's ability to close new deals and unlock additional value from the combined company. This stems from our recent opportunity to host several investor meetings with TYL's CFO Brian Miller and Senior Strategic Advisor Bruce Graham. The tone of the meetings was particularly bullish around the combined TYL/ NIC opportunity materializing, increasing our confidence and expectations for future upside."
Barclays Downgrades JOANN Inc. (JOAN) to Equalweight

UPDATE: Needham & Company Upgrades Five9, Inc (FIVN) to Buy

Barclays Starts DT Midstream (DTM) at Equalweight

Roblox (RBLX): Benchmark Reiterates Sell on Weak August KPIs

Arrow Financial (AROW) Declares 3% Special Dividend Distributed in Common Shares

Eversource Energy (ES) PT Lowered to $82 at Mizuho Securities

