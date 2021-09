The travel ban imposed on the UAE by Saudi Arabia on July 4 is being lifted today, Wednesday September 8 at 11am, allowing travel to resume between the two destinations. In what will be welcome news to those that travel frequently between the two destinations, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Interior confirmed that the travel ban will be lifted on the UAE, as well as two other destinations on the country’s red list – South Africa and Argentina, due to their improved Covid-19 situation.

WORLD ・ 7 DAYS AGO