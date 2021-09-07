CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Daughters of Isabella to hold state convention in Hays this month

 8 days ago

The Daughters of IsabellaI, Isabella Circle #254, Hays, KS is working on the state convention. The bi-annual convention of the Daughters of Isabella will be held Sept. 24 to 26 in western Kansas. This is a state convention and women from 24 Circles from across Kansas will be attending. In addition, state officers, State Chaplin Rev. Andrew Berkgamp, and International Regent Susanne Suchy will be in attendance. Committees have been appointed, and members are busy with various tasks.

Hays Post

Buffalo carved from butter featured at Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’s state animal — the buffalo — is being celebrated at the State Fair this year with a 700-pound butter sculpture. A sculptor from Iowa, Sarah Pratt, had to do some research on buffaloes before she designed this year’s butter statue. Pratt said that if she...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

A chance to experience Cheyenne Bottoms at night

The Great Bend Recreation Commission is working with the Kansas Wetlands Education Center this fall for a new program called “Marsh Under the Moon.” Many citizens have seen Cheyenne Bottoms in the daytime, but this event will allow participants to experience the wetlands as the sun goes down. GBRC Enrichment...
GREAT BEND, KS
Hays Post

Remote Work Summit scheduled this month in Hays

There’s no question lives have changed over the past several months. Work has evolved as well, which is why Rural & Remote will be focusing on the future of work at its summit later this month. The Summit, which will take place Thursday, Sept. 23, at the Hilton Garden Inn...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Kan. group draws scrutiny as it plans events to end school mask rules

Mask Choice 4 Kids, a Facebook group advocating for students and parents to have a choice on whether to wear masks at school, is planning several events, including a rally at Monday's Blue Valley school board meeting. Some of the group's signs began appearing in Johnson County earlier this month, though many were quickly taken down because they violated cities' codes for signage on public property. Photo via Ian Shea-Cahir Twitter.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Western Kansans to walk to fight suicide

Movement of a quarter million people joined by local participants in Hays. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, yet suicide can be prevented. Volunteers from the Hays area are joining the quarter of a million people who are walking in towns across the United States to draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention. The annual Hays Area Out of the Darkness Community Walk, hosted by the High Plains Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, Sept. 18, at Municipal Park in Hays. On-site registration begins at 1 p.m. Preregistration is available at www.afsp.org/hays. This walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs and its bold goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20 percent by the year 2025.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Public health eases quarantines; Hays USD 489 sets mask benchmarks

'There is no level of safety with COVID. ... What I can tell you is that we did our best to make it as safe as possible ...'. The Hays USD 489 school board approved a modified COVID-19 mitigation plan at its meeting Monday that will allow some students who are in quarantine to return to school if they wear masks and remain symptom-free.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Five apply for vacant USD 489 board seat; app deadline Monday

The Hays USD 489 school board set a deadline of Monday for applications for a vacant seat on the board. The seat was vacated by Nuchelle Chance, who moved out of state. The district has received five applications thus far. They include Cathy Hopkins, former small business owner; Derek Yarmer, physician; Meagan Zampieri-Lillpopp, librarian; Curt Vajnar, business owner, farmer and former teacher; and Timothy Kershner, Nex-Tech employee.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🎥 Kan. Safer Classrooms workgroup first meeting

TOPEKA – To protect Kansas students, teachers, and staff from the threat of the contagious Delta variant of COVID-19, Governor Laura Kelly's Safer Classrooms Workgroup will meet for the first time at 1p.m. Monday. Governor Laura Kelly will address the group. View the meeting's agenda here. The workgroup, composed of...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

3,000 Kan. kindergartners skipped last year — now they're behind

WICHITA — Armstrong Drees could have gone to kindergarten last year. He didn’t. His mom, Lindsay, worried about COVID-19 outbreaks, particularly before a vaccine was available for the adults and teens around him. She briefly tried remote school, which was an option last year in the Wichita suburb of Goddard. Ultimately, she decided to keep the 6-year-old home an extra year.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Exploring Outdoors Kansas: Hummingbirds in Kansas

Each year here in Inman, we see one or two hummingbirds in the spring or in the fall, then we’ll hustle to get a feeder up but never see them again. Three weeks ago, the scenario repeated itself, we put up a couple feeders, and three of the little buggers have been regularly slurping sugar water every day since. In researching hummingbird “gurus” here in KS, I was told to contact Chuck Otte, Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent for Geary County.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Twenty-year anniversary of 9/11 is observed at Fort Riley

JUNCTION CITY — The attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, brought unwelcome and unwanted change to a generation of Americans, the Army and our world. During the 20th anniversary commemoration ceremony at the Global War on Terrorism monument at Fort Riley, the Garrison Commander, Col. William McKanay made those comments and also noted that day brought uncertainty, anger and grief. "But that day's destruction and devastation did not break our spirit or leave us living in fear. It made us stronger."
FESTIVAL
Hays Post

COVID, staff shortages close Kan. school district

STAFFORD COUNTY — School is closed this week in USD 350 St. John-Hudson due to increasing numbers of positive COVID cases and the shortage of staff and available substitutes, according to a social media report from the school district. On Monday, the school board met in a special meeting to...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

WW II fighter returns to Great Bend Airfest

GREAT BEND — The classic P-51 gunfighter will be returning to Great Bend Airfest this weekend. Larry “Lumpy” Lumpkin will also be returning to fly the vintage aircraft. Lumpkin said the P-51 played a pivotal role for the Allies during the Second World War. “It was originally designed for the...
GREAT BEND, KS
Hays Post

Discovery of invasive bug bad news for state of Kansas

A 4-H student presenting a project at the Kansas State Fair has inadvertently triggered a state and federal investigation into a nasty, unwelcome bug. Known as the spotted lanternfly, the Asian bug secretes a sticky substance that can prevent plants and trees from performing photosynthesis. In many cases, it ends up killing the plant.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Fr. Kulandai: A change in country, but not in my religion

I grew up in a village in India. We lived about ten kilometers from the big city. I was the youngest of five children. It was nice being the baby of the family! My dad was a farmer. We grew rice, vegetables and flowers. We would have to get up early in the mornings and collect everything to take to market.
RELIGION
Hays Post

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

