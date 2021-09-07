Daughters of Isabella to hold state convention in Hays this month
The Daughters of IsabellaI, Isabella Circle #254, Hays, KS is working on the state convention. The bi-annual convention of the Daughters of Isabella will be held Sept. 24 to 26 in western Kansas. This is a state convention and women from 24 Circles from across Kansas will be attending. In addition, state officers, State Chaplin Rev. Andrew Berkgamp, and International Regent Susanne Suchy will be in attendance. Committees have been appointed, and members are busy with various tasks.hayspost.com
