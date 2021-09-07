Daughters of Isabella to hold state convention in Hays this month

Movement of a quarter million people joined by local participants in Hays. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, yet suicide can be prevented. Volunteers from the Hays area are joining the quarter of a million people who are walking in towns across the United States to draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention. The annual Hays Area Out of the Darkness Community Walk, hosted by the High Plains Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, Sept. 18, at Municipal Park in Hays. On-site registration begins at 1 p.m. Preregistration is available at www.afsp.org/hays. This walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs and its bold goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20 percent by the year 2025.

KANSAS STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO