Software

Form 8-K ZoomInfo Technologies For: Sep 07

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ZoomInfo Board Approves Elimination of Up-C Corporate Structure and Move to Single Class of Common Stock. Simplified Corporate Structure Reduces Compliance and Reporting Complexity;. Corporate Governance Enhancements Create Opportunity...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K IRSA INVESTMENTS & REPRE For: Sep 02

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima. (Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter) IRSA Investments and Representations Inc. (Translation of registrant´s name into English) Republic of Argentina. (Jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) Carlos Della Paolera 261 9th Floor. (C1001ADA) Buenos Aires, Argentina.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K BRP Inc. For: Sep 02

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13A-16 OR 15D-16 (Translation of registrant’s name into English) (Address of principal executive office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☐ Form 40-F ☒
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Humacyte, Inc. For: Aug 27

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 2525 East North Carolina Highway 54. Durham. ,. North Carolina. 27713. (Address of principal executive...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP For: Sep 02

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alta Expands Construction Equipment Business with Acquisition of Gibson Machinery. Alta expands geographic presence in Midwest region with first Ohio location. LIVONIA, Mich., – September 2, 2021 – Alta...
CONSTRUCTION
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K EZRaider Co. For: Aug 30

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): August 30, 2021. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Florida (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) 333-180251 (Commission File Number) 45-4390042 (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 500...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC For: Sep 09

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. We are delighted to present this letter agreement ("Agreement"), setting out the terms of your continued employment with Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") as Executive Vice President, Sales, Market Access and Operations. If these terms are acceptable, please sign and date the copy of this letter provided herewith and return it to me at your first convenience. If you accept the terms offered herein, this Agreement shall be deemed to be effective as of September 1, 2020 (the "Effective Date").
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K TALOS ENERGY INC. For: Sep 07

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TALOS ENERGY PROVIDES COMPREHENSIVE UPDATE REGARDING BAY MARCHAND RESPONSE IN THE GULF OF MEXICO. Houston, Texas, September 7, 2021 – Talos Energy Inc. ("Talos" or the "Company") (NYSE: TALO)...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K NATIONAL STEEL CO For: Sep 30

FORM 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) (Translation of Registrant's name into English) (Address of principal executive office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports. under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ___X___...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP /DE/ For: Sep 07

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Federal Signal to Expand its Specialty Vehicle Platform by Executing Agreement to Acquire Ground Force Worldwide OAK BROOK, Illinois, September 8, 2021 — Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) (the "Company"), a leader in environmental and safety solutions, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all the assets and operations of Ground Force Worldwide ("GFW") for cash consideration of $45 million. Headquartered in Post Falls, Idaho, GFW is a leading manufacturer of specialty material handling vehicles that support the extraction of metals, with its current product portfolio including fuel and lube trucks, water trucks, dump bodies and rock spreaders. GFW also supports the recurring aftermarket needs of its customers through parts and service offerings. The acquisition further bolsters the Company's position as an industry leading diversified industrial manufacturer of specialized vehicles for maintenance and infrastructure markets with leading brands of premium, value-adding products, and a strong supporting aftermarket platform. Over the last twelve months, GFW generated revenues of approximately $34 million, with an EBITDA margin within the Company's group target range. "The acquisition augments our current materials hauling portfolio by adding a range of specialty vehicles that support the extraction of metals, demand for which is expected to benefit from vehicle electrification and other green initiatives," said Jennifer L. Sherman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The transaction provides opportunity for long-term value creation through operational improvement and organic growth initiatives, while also providing a platform for further acquisitions in this space. We are thrilled to welcome Ground Force's talented team members to the Federal Signal family." "We are excited to be joining forces with Federal Signal and believe the combination of our two teams represents a natural cultural fit, with both companies exhibiting a shared vision of developing and maintaining strong local community connections," said Ronald Nilson, Chief Executive Officer and Owner, Ground Force Worldwide. "Over the course of the last few years, we have been approached by several potential buyers, but we actively sought out Federal Signal as the right partner to drive the next phase of our growth, after consulting with other owners of businesses that have been acquired by Federal Signal," said Luke Stavros, President, Ground Force Worldwide. The Company anticipates completing the transaction during the fourth quarter of 2021 and expects the acquisition to be accretive in the first year. About Federal Signal Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) builds and delivers equipment of unmatched quality that moves material, cleans infrastructure, and protects the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1901, Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., with manufacturing facilities worldwide, the Company operates two groups: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. For more information on Federal Signal, visit: www.federalsignal.com.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS For: Sep 08

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Company Overview Investor Presentation September 2021 Exhibit 99.1. For Investor Use Important Information The information in this presentation does not contain all of the information that a potential investor should review before...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Caesars Entertainment, For: Sep 10

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes. LAS VEGAS and RENO, Nev. (September 10, 2021) – Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (the "Company") today announced that the Company, intends to...
GAMBLING
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K So-Young International For: Sep 10

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. So-Young International Inc. (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F x       Form 40-F ¨. Indicate by check mark if the registrant is...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K BioCardia, Inc. For: Sep 10

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CardiAMP Cell Therapy Heart Failure Trial to be Featured in Two Presentations at Heart Failure Society of America Annual Meeting 2021. SAN CARLOS, Calif. September 10, 2021 – BioCardia®,...
SAN CARLOS, CA
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K PRUDENTIAL PLC For: Sep 10

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Translation of registrant's name into English) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports. Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information. contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the. Commission...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K 23andMe Holding Co. For: Sep 10

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Disclaimer Forward-Looking Statements This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the future performance of 23andMe's businesses in consumer genetics and therapeutics and the growth and potential of its proprietary research platform. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this presentation, including statements regarding 23andMe's strategy, financial position, funding for continued operations, cash reserves, projected costs, plans, and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "may," "could," "should," "potential," "likely," "projects," "continue," "will," “schedule,” and "would" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are predictions based on 23andMe’s current expectations and projections about future events and various assumptions. 23andMe cannot guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on 23andMe’s forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (many of which are beyond the control of 23andMe), or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 21, 2021 and in 23andMe’s Current Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 13, 2021, as well as other filings made by 23andMe with the SEC from time to time. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, 23andMe does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Non-GAAP Financial Measures This presentation also includes references to Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that 23andMe defines as net income before net interest expense (income), net other expense (income), which includes changes in the fair value of the warrants, depreciation and amortization of fixed assets, amortization of internal use software, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, and expenses related to restructuring and other charges, if applicable for the period. 23andMe evaluates the performance of each segment of its business based on Adjusted EBITDA and has provided a reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA within this presentation. Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by management and the board of directors to understand and evaluate operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve 23andMe’s annual budget and to develop short and long-term operating plans. 23andMe provides Adjusted EBITDA because 23andMe believes it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in its industry and it facilitates comparisons on a consistent basis across reporting periods. Further, 23andMe believes it is helpful in highlighting trends in its operating results because it excludes items that are not indicative of 23andMe’s core operating performance. In particular, management believes that the exclusion of the items eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA provides useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of 23andMe’s business. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information in understanding and evaluating operating results in the same manner as 23andMe’s management and board of directors. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of 23andMe’s results as reported under GAAP. 23andMe may in the future incur expenses similar to the adjustments in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. In particular, 23andMe expects to incur meaningful share-based compensation expense in the future. Other limitations of Adjusted EBITDA include (i) the lack of reflection of capital commitments to be paid in the future, and (ii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the underlying assets may need to be replaced, which capital expenditures are not captured by Adjusted EBITDA. 23andMe’s presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by these expenses or any unusual or non-recurring items. Other companies, including companies in the same industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of Adjusted EBITDA as a tool for comparison. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA rather than net loss, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. When evaluating 23andMe’s performance, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including net loss and other U.S. GAAP results. Intellectual Property All rights to the trademarks, copyrights, logos and other intellectual property listed herein belong to their respective owners 23andMe’s use thereof does not imply an affiliation with, or endorsement by the owners of such trademarks, copyrights, logos and other intellectual property. Solely for convenience, trademarks and trade names referred to in this Presentation may appear with the ® or ™ symbols, but such references are not intended to indicate, in any way, that such names and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of 23andMe. Industry and Market Data This Presentation relies on and refers to certain information and statistics based on 23andMe’s management’s estimates, and/or obtained from third party sources which it believes to be reliable. 23andMe has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of any such third party information.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K Ballard Power Systems For: Sep 07

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. Ballard Power Systems Inc. ——————————————————————————————————— (Translation of registrant’s name into English) 9000 Glenlyon Parkway. Burnaby, BC. V5J 5J8. Canada. ——————————————————————————————————— (Address of principal executive office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Jones Lang LaSalle Incom For: Sep 02

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Acquires Premier Apartment Community in Suburban Denver. Chicago (September 2, 2021) – JLL Income Property Trust, an institutionally managed daily NAV REIT (NASDAQ: ZIPTAX; ZIPTMX; ZIPIAX; ZIPIMX) with more than $4.5 billion in portfolio assets, announced today the acquisition of The Preserve at the Meadows, a garden-style apartment community in Fort Collins, Colorado. The purchase price was approximately $61 million, and brings the portfolio's total residential allocation to nearly $1.8 billion, or 41 percent of total assets.
FORT COLLINS, CO
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS For: Sep 02

FORM 6 – K SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION. (Translation of Registrant’s Name into English) (Address of Principal Corporate Offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐. Indicate by check mark whether...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K BION ENVIRONMENTAL TECHN For: Sep 10

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Date of Report (date of earliest event reported) BION ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Exact name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter. Colorado 000-19333 84-1176672. State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation Commission File Number IRS Employer Identification Number.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K BLUE RIDGE BANKSHARES, For: Sep 02

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):. September 2, 2021. ___________. BLUE RIDGE BANKSHARES, INC. (Exact name of...
ECONOMY

