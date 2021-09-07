CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Exclusive-Russian car-sharing firm Delimobil eyes $350 million New York IPO in autumn -sources

investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian car-sharing company Delimobil could raise around $350 million in an initial public offering in the United States this autumn and has picked banks to arrange the listing, financial market sources told Reuters on Tuesday. Three sources said the company was targeting an offering this autumn, with...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Camera

Sovos prices IPO, sets unicorn valuation

Sovos Brands Inc., a formerly California-based food-brand company that recently planted its headquarters flag in Louisville, is going public with an initial stock offering that values the firm at more than $1.5 billion. The company is seeking to raise more than $350 million and expects its IPO to be priced...
LOUISVILLE, CO
wibqam.com

Federer-backed shoemaker ON prices IPO above range, valued at over $6 billion

(Reuters) – On Holding AG, a shoe firm backed by Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer, on Tuesday priced its initial public offering (IPO) well above the target range, valuing the company at over $6 billion. On priced 31.1 million shares offered at $24 each, compared with a target range of...
TENNIS
investing.com

Babbel opens Germany's autumn IPOs with $1.5 billion valuation target

MUNICH (Reuters) - Language learning app Babbel hopes to join the ranks of 'unicorn' tech startups with a market valuation of around $1.5 billion when it opens the German autumn listing season. The German firm competes with Pittsburgh-based Duolingo, whose shares rallied in its U.S. stock market debut in July...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Russian#Reuters#Yndx#Bank Of America#Bac Rrb#Ubs#Sberbank Cib#Vtb Capital#Renaissance Capital
martechseries.com

ClearSale IPO Raises US$254 Million with Eye on Growth, Fraud Prevention Innovation

Massive consumer shift to ecommerce drove 65% net revenue increase for the company, a global leader in CNP fraud prevention. International fraud protection leader ClearSale is pleased to announce that its July 30 initial public offering on Brazil’s B3 stock exchange generated the equivalent of US$254 million (R$1.3 billion) following the company’s historic revenue growth in 2020. ClearSale realized US$147.7 million from the IPO and intends to dedicate 50% of the total to support organic growth, 30% to acquisitions and 20% to innovation and development.
ECONOMY
pymnts

POS ResTech Firm Toast Eyes IPO up to $717M

Boston-based point-of-sale firm Toast Inc., which focuses on restaurant technology, is contemplating a U.S. initial public offering (IPO) of up to $717 million, driving its value to $16.5 billion, according to a Monday (Sept. 13) Bloomberg report. The 10-year-old company intends to sell 21.7 million Class A shares for $30 to $33 each.
BOSTON, MA
US News and World Report

Exclusive: Buyout Firm Apollo Makes $4.3 Billion Offer to Buy Tronox -Sources

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc has approached Tronox Holdings Plc, one of the world's largest pigment manufacturers, with a $4.3 billion all-cash offer, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. Apollo has offered $27 per share to buy Stamford, Connecticut-based Tronox, according to the sources,...
BUSINESS
Boston Globe

Boston restaurant software firm Toast seeks up to $717 million in IPO

Boston technology company Toast on Monday revealed more details of its plan to go public, including terms that would value the company in the stock market at up to $16.5 billion, more than triple the price it fetched in a private financing last year. In a new filing with the...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Russia
MarketWatch

Knowlton Development sets IPO terms, to raise up to $857 million

Knowlton Development Corp. Inc. has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the Canada-based beauty, personal care and home care company could be valued at up to $3.22 billion. The company is looking to raise up to about $857.1 million, as it is offering 57.14 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $13 and $15 a share. The company expects to have about 214.66 million shares outstanding after the IPO. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "KDC." Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, UBS Investment Bank and BMO Capital Markets are the lead underwriters. Knowlton Development recorded a net loss of $12.7 million on revenue of $603.4 million for the three months ended July 31, after a loss of $600,000 on revenue of $482.4 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 5.2% year to date while the S&P 500 has advanced 19.0%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Sovos Brands sets IPO terms, to be valued at up to $1.56 billion

Sovos Brands Inc. is looking to raise up to $373.3 million, as terms of the Colorado-based food company's initial public offering have been set. The company is offering 23.33 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $14 and $16 per share. With about 97.39 million shares outstanding after the IPO, the expected pricing could value Sovos at up to $1.56 billion. The stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "SOVO." J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities and Credit Suisse are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $10.4 million on revenue of $351.2 million for the six months ended June 26, after income of $9.1 million on revenue of $216.4 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 5.9% over the past three months and the S&P 500 has tacked on 5.0%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ForexTV.com

Tyra Biosciences upsizes IPO to 9 million shares vs. prior 6.7 million for valuation of up to $626 million

Tyra Biosciences Inc. upsized its planned initial public offering on Tuesday to 9 million share from an earlier plan to offer 6.7 million. The company would raise $144 million at the top of that range at a valuation of $626 million. The biotech’s leading product candidate is a treatment for bladder cancer. It has applied to list on Nasdaq under the symbol “TYRA.” BofA Securities, Jefferies and Cowen are underwriting the deal. Proceeds will be used to fund clinical development, as sell as for potential acquisitions of businesses, technologies, products or assets. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Black Enterprise

Exclusive: Black-Led SPAC Raises Colossal $126.5 Million, Set To Acquire Black, Minority-Owned Firms

Armed with $126.5 million, Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (MEOA) is equipped to help minority businesses and enterprises—including black-owned companies—grow, gain new capital, and flourish through mergers and acquisitions. The money was raised after MEOA completed an initial public offering in late August. The business reports the transaction makes it...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Clearwater Analytics targets nearly $4 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Clearwater Analytics, an investment management software company backed by buyout firm Welsh Carson, is targeting an enterprise valuation of nearly $4 billion in its initial public offering in the United States, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday. Boise, Idaho-based Clearwater, which makes software that helps...
SOFTWARE
investing.com

Food Delivery App Shares Gain as Firms Sue New York City Over Fee Caps

Investing.com – Shares of food delivery companies were trading firm in Friday’s premarket as they sued New York City over its law that permanently caps the commissions the apps can charge restaurants for their services. DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) was up 1% and Uber (NYSE:UBER) 0.6%. ADRs of Just Eat Takeaway (NASDAQ:GRUB),...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketWatch

Dutch Bros to offering 21.1 million shares in IPO, priced at $18 to $20 each

Dutch Bros Inc., an operator of drive-through shops that serve hot and cold drinks mostly in western states, set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday with plans to offer 21.1 million shares priced at $18 to $20 each. BofA Securities, JP Morgan and Jefferies are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks working on the deal. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "BROS." Proceeds will be used to purchase additional Class A shares -- the company is planning to have four classes of stock with differing voting rights. The company had a net loss of $13.6 million, or 32 cents a share, in the first six months of the year, narrower than the loss of $16.5 million, or 38 cents a share, posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue fell to $227.9 million from $327.4 million.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy