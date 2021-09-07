Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR) Acquires Dr. Reddy's (RDY) Laboratories' License for Late-Phase 3 Oncology Immunotherapy (E7777) for the Treatment of Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma and other Cancer Indicatio

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories SA, a subsidiary of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Ltd. (collectively, "Dr. Reddy's") (NYSE: RDY) to acquire its exclusive license of E7777 (denileukin diftitox), a late-stage oncology immunotherapy for the treatment of CTCL, a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. E7777, an engineered IL-2-diphtheria toxin fusion protein, is an improved formulation of oncology agent, ONTAK®, which was previously approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent CTCL. The last patient in a Pivotal trial of E7777 has been enrolled, and a biologics license application (BLA) for E7777's first indication in CTCL is expected to be filed with the FDA by the end of 2022.