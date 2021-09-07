Ayr Wellness Inc (AYRWF) Acquires Owner of Levia Cannabis Infused Seltzers
Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTC: AYRWF) ("Ayr" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis multi-state operator ("MSO"), has announced that it has moved to a definitive agreement for its previously announced plan to acquire Cultivauna, LLC, the owner of Levia branded cannabis infused seltzers and water-soluble tinctures.
