Ayr Wellness Inc (AYRWF) Acquires Owner of Levia Cannabis Infused Seltzers

 9 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTC: AYRWF) (“Ayr” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated cannabis multi-state operator (“MSO”), has announced that it has moved to a definitive agreement for its previously announced plan to acquire Cultivauna, LLC, the owner of Levia branded cannabis infused seltzers and water-soluble tinctures.

