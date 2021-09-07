CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutch Bros (BROS) Commences Roadshow for 21M Share IPO at $18-$20/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) today announced it has commenced the roadshow for its proposed initial public offering of 21,052,632 shares of its Class A common stock, pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

IPO for SPAC Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (AEHA) Opens at $10.02

Today's IPO for SPAC Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: AEHA) (NASDAQ: AEHAU) opened for trading at $10.02 after pricing 10,000,000 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Financial Markets Wall Street Dutch Bros Coffee IPO

After humble beginnings, Oregon's Dutch Bros launches IPO. After humble beginnings as a pushcart operation by an Oregon town's railroad tracks, Dutch Bros Coffee has launched an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange. Dutch Bros Coffee Executive Chairman Travis Boersma was on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange for the IPO. The company's shares priced at $23 on Wednesday and the price of the company's stock had jumped by more than 50% by midday. The drive-through coffee shops sporting windmill emblems have sprouted up across the West and are now located as far east as Texas and Oklahoma.
StreetInsider.com

FIGS (FIGS) Prices 8.9M Share Offering at $40.25/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS), a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, today announced the pricing of a secondary offering of 8,917,385 shares of its Class A common stock by Tulco, LLC, FIGS’ largest stockholder, and certain members of FIGS’ management team at a price to the public of $40.25 per share. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase an additional 1,337,607 shares of Class A common stock from the selling stockholders. The offering consists entirely of shares of Class A common stock to be sold by the selling stockholders, and FIGS will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on September 20, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
bizjournals

Dutch treat: Dutch Bros shares soar on first day of trading

Oregon's newest public company ended its first day on the market with a share price almost 60% higher than what it started with. Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) ended the traded day at $36.68, up 59.48% above its debut price of $23 after share prices fell slightly just before close. That price puts the company's market value at roughly $6 billion, making it one of Oregon's most valuable.
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Cactus, Inc. For: Sep 13 Filed by: MCGOVERN MICHAEL Y

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Downgrades Lear (LEA) to Underperform

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. BofA Securities analyst John Murphy downgraded Lear (NYSE: LEA) from Neutral to Underperform with a price target of $160.00 (from $200.00). For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Lear click here. For more ratings news...
Fast Company

Starbucks rival rising: Dutch Bros stock price gets a jolt on the Nasdaq after IPO

Dutch Bros is drinking in a hot stock market debut. The Oregon-based coffee chain rang its IPO bell on the Nasdaq this Wednesday. The company, which was founded three decades ago by a couple of dairy farmers with a pushcart, and whose menu includes beverages like chocolate macadamia nut espresso and nitro infused cold brew, is now trading under the ticker “BROS.”
StreetInsider.com

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp (FLYA.U) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FLYA.U), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MarketRealist

How to Buy Dutch Bros Stock and Whether You Should

Dutch Bros, the Oregon-based coffee chain that started in the early 1990s, hopes to give Starbucks some competition as a publicly traded coffee chain. When BROS stock hits the public market this week, it will aim for around a $3 billion valuation. Article continues below advertisement. In June, Dutch Bros...
Channel 6000

Dutch Bros to begin trading stock Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Grants Pass-based coffee company Dutch Bros has some exciting news brewing: it’s going public. Dutch Bros, which has been steadily increasing its number of coffee stands throughout Oregon and around the Western United States, will begin its initial public offering of more than 21 million shares on Wednesday.
StreetInsider.com

EzFill Holdings, Inc. (EZFL) Prices 6.25M Share IPO at $4/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. EzFill Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZFL), an emerging leader in the fast-growing on-demand mobile fuel industry, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,250,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $25,000,000 before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. In addition, EzFill has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 937,500 shares of common stock solely to cover over-allotments.
StreetInsider.com

On (ONON) Prices 31.1M Share IPO at $24/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Swiss performance sportswear brand On (NYSE: ONON) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 31,100,000 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of $24.00 per share. On is offering 25,442,391 Class A ordinary shares and certain selling shareholders are offering 5,657,609 Class A ordinary shares. In connection with the offering, On and the selling shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,665,000 Class A ordinary shares at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments. The Class A ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on September 15, 2021 under the symbol "ONON."
StreetInsider.com

Tyra Biosciences (TYRA) Prices Upsized 10.8M Share IPO at $16/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA), a precision oncology company focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 10,800,000 shares of common stock at an initial public offering price of $16.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Tyra. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Tyra, are expected to be $172.8 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 15, 2021 under the ticker symbol "TYRA." The offering is expected to close on September 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Tyra has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,620,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
StreetInsider.com

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) Prices Upsized 6.55M Share IPO at $25/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (Nasdaq: PRCT) today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 6,556,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $25.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $163.9 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. All of the shares are being offered and sold by PROCEPT. PROCEPT’s common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on September 15, 2021, under the ticker symbol "PRCT." The offering is expected to close on September 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, PROCEPT has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 983,400 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
StreetInsider.com

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (DICE) Prices Upsized 12M Share IPO at $17/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DICE), a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 12,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $17.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by DICE. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by DICE, are expected to be $204.0 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on September 15, 2021 under the ticker symbol “DICE.” The offering is expected to close on September 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, DICE has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
Register-Guard

Grants Pass-based Dutch Bros Coffee set to go public

Read the latest story on Dutch Bros IPO here. The four letters 'BROS' will soon scroll across the digital ticker at the New York Stock Exchange, as the homegrown Dutch Bros Coffee empire goes public. The company has been mum recently, citing a "quiet period" required by the federal Securities...
